Breaking down the bracket: Top games, sleepers, upset specials, and my Final Four

The News' Tony Paul breaks down the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which gets under way with First Four games Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

West Region

►Best first-round matchup: No. 4 Arkansas (25-8) vs. No. 13 Vermont (28-5) — Vermont's roster might as well be the face of the COVID era, with so many veterans, led by senior forward Ryan Davis (17.2 points) and grad-student guard Ben Shungu (16.1). The Catamounts rode that roster to the second-most wins in school history, most recent being an 82-43 shellacking of UMBC in the America East championship game. It was the largest rout in a Division I conference title game since 1989. The early line (Arkansas -6) is the second-lowest for a 4-13, a nod to Arkansas' trend of winning close, like vs. No. 1 Auburn in OT on Feb. 8.