All eyes now on Antoine Davis' future as Detroit Mercy falls in postseason game

Let the waiting game begin with Antoine Davis.

In what could've been his final collegiate game, Davis, Detroit Mercy's all-time leading scorer, had 24 points in a losing effort as the Titans fell at Florida Gulf Coast, 95-79, on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Florida. This was a first-round game in The Basketball Classic, which replaced the old CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.

The Titans shot 62.5% from the field in the first half to cut into a big deficit, trailing, 49-48 at the break. But they shot just 32.4% in the second half as their bid to finish the season at .500 came up short.

Detroit Mercy was 14-16 on the season, the fourth for head coach Mike Davis and his son, Antoine, this year's co-Horizon League player of the year who scored at least 20 points for the 18th time this season — shooting 50% (10-for-20) on Wednesday. For the season, he averaged 23.9, again among the Division I leaders. For his four-year career, he's averaged 24.6.

Davis pondered turning pro after his sophomore and junior seasons but returned to Detroit Mercy. He battled two Achilles' injuries all this season, and battled COVID-19 as the Titans suffered an outbreak that led to cancellations, but still averaged 37 minutes a game. On Jan. 7, he passed Rashad Phillips' as Detroit Mercy's scoring king.

He could return for a fifth season if he chooses, with the NCAA granting a bonus COVID season. He is said to at least be considering returning. Mike Davis is believed to be entering the fifth and final year of his contract, though Detroit Mercy, a private institution, doesn't have to release its employees' salaries.

Guard Kevin McAdoo had 18 points, Madut Akec added 17 points and D.J. Harvey had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

Florida Gulf Coast (22-11), out of the Atlantic Sun Conference, outrebounded Detroit Mercy, 41-31, and outscored the Titans in the paint, 46-32.

FGCU guard Tavian Dunn-Martin had 33 points on 12-for-19 shooting to go with six assists, while guard Richie scored 17, center Kevin Samuel 12 and forward Zach Anderson 10.

The Basketball Classic was supposed to have 32, but could only field 22, and one dropped out because of COVID-19. Many teams declined a spot in the field, including Oakland, because of several key injuries.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984