'I wish I was more like Kenedy': Well-rounded leader has Hope on brink of DIII national title

For a while, Kenedy Schoonveld was leery about attending Hope College. And understandably so.

It just seemed a bit too close to home. She grew up in Zeeland, attended Holland Christian High School, her dad Tim is the athletic director at Hope, and her mom Lisa played basketball at Hope. You can't blame Kenedy for wanting to forge her own story, out of her parents' shadow.

As it turns out, though, home really is where the heart is — and the hardware, too.

Schoonveld, a fifth-year senior guard and three-year team captain who is likely on the brink of winning national player of the year, has Hope College in the Division III Final Four, and two wins away from a national championship that has proved elusive the last two years, with the past two NCAA Tournaments canceled because of COVID-19.

"I considered other places," Schoonveld said Tuesday afternoon, on the bus ride to Pittsburgh. "I lived 10 minutes away, I thought I wanted to be farther way.

"But I realized Hope was where I needed to be from an academic standpoint and a faith standpoint.

"This is so fun. I couldn't have drawn it up a better way."

Hope (30-1) plays Trine (28-3) in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal at A.J. Palumbo Center in a battle of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals. They played three times during the regular season, with Hope winning the first meeting and the third, for the conference tournament championship. Trine, however, won the middle meeting, snapping Hope's 61-game winning streak.

The winner of that semifinal will meet either Amherst (25-3) or Wisconsin-Whitewater (27-4) in Saturday's 2 p.m. championship game. Hope is seeking its third national title, and first since 2006.

The story's been well told. Hope likely would've had that third (and maybe fourth) title if not for COVID, which canceled the 2020 tournament before the Sweet 16, and the 2021 tournament before it even began. Hope was undefeated both seasons.

"It's been hard. It's been a journey, for sure," Schoonveld said. "Junior year (2020), they canceled for COVID. We were headed to practice the day before the Sweet 16 when we got called into the locker room. There was no closure to the season. We got sent right home. We were home for the rest of the semester. We didn't see each other. We didn't have time to process anything.

"Last year, we knew ahead of time. There was some closure with the MIAA conference tournament, but we were bummed didn't at least get the opportunity.

"It almost makes this year extra special, because we haven't had the opportunity. We're just grateful."

Schoonveld leads a Hope roster that is so experienced and deep, it often subs five at a time, like a hockey team — for a team that averages more than 80 points a game, only two players average in double figures. One is Schoonveld, 22, who averages 11.2 points on 50.4% shooting, including 44% from 3-point range.

She also averages 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals and was named first-team all-region along with senior center Olivia Voskuil (Morehouse was named co-coach of the year, with Trine's Andy Rang).

This week, she was named one of 11 finalists for the Jostens Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding player in Division III who also makes an impact off the court. That winner will be announced March 24. She also is a heavy favorite to be named the Division III player of the year, which will be announced Monday.

More impressive than her stats, head coach Brian Morehouse said, is her leadership. She's been a captain since her sophomore year. Schoonveld said, "I was not very good at it." She's a natural introvert, which doesn't always lend itself to the best leadership skills, especially on the court.

Schoonveld has progressed greatly in that department, with a summer 2019 trip to Africa, where the social-work major worked at an orphanage, playing a big part in that development — even though she had no options to shoot a basketball for three months while in Africa. She missed team meetings, and pivotal introductions to members of the incoming freshmen class. She made up for it, more than 8,000 miles away.

"She would hand-write letters to players on the team," Morehouse said. (Email wasn't an option, because of spotty Internet.) "That's what real leadership is, knowing you're doing something for yourself and for other people in the other part of the world, yet you don't just leave your responsibilities.

"She's one of the most incredible human beings," added Morehouse, who has known Schoonveld since she was 2 because of her connection to Lisa (who, by the way, pushed Morehouse to apply for the women's job that he's had since 1996.)

"You talk to so many people in your line of work, they are their sport, that's sort of what all their identity is, piled into that. Kennedy is the most beautiful balance of this academic, athletic, spiritual, social soul, that I aspire to be like her honestly. I wish I was more like Kenedy."

Schoonveld, who focused on her workouts that summer because she had no basketball or rim, called the Africa trip "one of the most life-changing experiences I've ever had," and reaffirmed her desire to go into social work. She will attend Baylor for her master's — a situation she deferred for one year so she could return for one more season with Hope. She used the fifth COVID year allotted by the NCAA.

After her freshman season, when Hope lost in the NCAA Tournament, Schoonveld met with Morehouse for an end-of-year exit interview, and told him, "We will get to a Final Four." Not me, we, Morehouse noted. Schoonveld laughs about that conversation now, saying she's not sure she really believed it at the time. But here Hope is, in the Final Four, and on the brink of winning it all.

All this after two years of being denied its shot at a national title by circumstances out of its control.

It required a lot of faith to get through that disappointment, and believe everything will work out.

It just so happens faith is as much a part of Schoonveld's skill set as shooting or rebounding.

"We're just kind of future-focused," said Schoonveld, who has played 136 games at Hope, and started them all — without one absence. She actually objected to starting as a freshman, because she didn't like the optics, with her parents' strong ties to the school.

"We're not really looking back."

