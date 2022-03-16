Wojo: Wolverines’ tricky task against Rams just got tougher

One of the best things about the NCAA Tournament, besides buzzer-beaters and beating bluebloods, is the sense that anything can happen. Upstarts come from anywhere, any conference, any seeding. They’re traditionally called “Cinderellas,” or “$%#*&% Bracket-Busters,” and in another wide-open field, there are plenty of candidates.

You know, like Michigan, which lost 14 games and will be without starting point guard DeVante’ Jones against Colorado State. Or No. 7 seed Michigan State, which could have a hobbled point guard in Tyson Walker when it faces Davidson Friday night. Or 8 seed North Carolina or 12 seed Indiana, which had to survive a play-in game. You know, all those feisty lower-seeded teams desperate to make surprise runs.