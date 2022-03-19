Michigan wrestler Nick Suriano wins 125-pound national title; Wolverines finish second

By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — It’s an impressive feat to end one championship drought in a season, but Michigan was able to fight off two in a two-week span.

Michigan earned its first Big Ten championship since 1973 on March 6, but Nick Suriano made sure it didn’t stop there.

Suriano defeated Princeton’s Pat Glory in the 125-pound championship in the NCAA Division 1 championship at Little Caesars Arena to give Michigan its first individual champion since 2012. Now a two-time NCAA champion (he won the 133-pound title at Rutgers in 2019), Suriano was in control through the entirety of the match earning a takedown and reversal for an early 4-0 lead.