UM once again look for upset in Sweet 16 matchup with Villanova/OSU winner

The 11th-seeded Michigan Wolverines pulled off what might be the most surprising of their five straight trips to the Sweet 16, defeating No. 3 seed Tennessee 76-68 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Now, the Wolverines look ahead to another potential upset against the winner between second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State, the No. 7 seed, in Thursday's South Region semifinals in San Antonio, Texas.

In their first game in the round of 64, Villanova overwhelmed the Delaware under a barrage of 3-pointers to begin the school’s quest for a third national title in seven seasons.

Meanwhile, after dumping Loyola Chicago in their first game, once again looks to reach the Sweet 16, something OSU hasn't done in nearly a decade. The Buckeyes were favored to get there last spring only to make the tournament's most surprising first-round exit.

In Michigan's last matchup against Ohio State, the Wolverines pulled out a 75-69 victory in the final game of the regular season.

The last time U of M faced off against Villanova on Nov. 14, 2018 in an early season non-conference contest, Michigan demolished the Wildcats, 73-46, after suffering defeat in the national championship the previous season.

Eli Brooks remains as the lone Wolverine from both of those squads, while Brandon Johns Jr. was also a member of the 2018-2019 team that last defeated Villanova.

