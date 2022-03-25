Western Michigan hockey wins in OT, one win away from Frozen Four

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Western Michigan's Luke Grainger tried the wraparound, got stuffed.

With Northeastern goalie Devon Levi facing the wrong way, Grainger fired a juicy rebound — right into the back of the goalie's pants.

The play was blown dead but after video review, the wraparound attempt was ruled to have crossed the line and Grainger was the overtime hero in the Broncos' first-round NCAA Tournament victory on Friday.

The 2-1 overtime victory keeps Western Michigan dancing for at least one more game.

On Sunday, Western Michigan will face the winner of Friday's matchup between Minnesota and UMass (6 p.m.) with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

Cole Gallant scored in the opening period for Western, and for much of the game, it looked like that opening tally had the chance to be the winner. Both Levi (34 saves) and Western goaltender Brandon Bussi (30 saves) were excellent.

Northeastern forced overtime thanks to Aidan McDonough's goal with 3:20 left in regulation to force the extra period.

Drew Worrad and Ethen Frank added assists on Gallant's goal; Grainger's was unassisted.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.