New GVSU men's hoops coach Cornell Mann brings DI pedigree to DII school

This will do nothing to dispel rumors of a possible future move to Division I.

Grand Valley State this weekend named Cornell Mann, a longtime Division I assistant including most recently as Missouri, as its next head men's basketball coach. Grand Valley State interviewed four candidates, all from the Division I ranks, including at least one former Division I head coach.

Mann, a Royal Oak Township native, has coached at Missouri, Oakland, Iowa State, Dayton, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

“We invited four excellent candidates to campus, who all brought exceptional coaching experience and different strengths. Cornell set himself apart in two ways," Grand Valley State athletic director Keri Becker said. "First, when he enters a room, he instantly connects. He will build lasting relationships with our student-athletes, work well with our staff and engage the campus and community as he builds the energy around our men’s basketball team. Second, his recruiting connections in Michigan and surrounding areas was unparalleled. These connections will give us the best chance to bring that talent to Grand Valley State.”

Mann replaces longtime head coach Ric Wesley, who stepped down last month after 18 seasons. Mann is the first Black head coach in the history of Grand Valley State athletics.

His biggest attribute, according to those who know him and worked with him, is his recruiting chops. He was the lead recruiter in bringing former Illinois standout Kendrick Nunn to Oakland.

He's spent the last five years at Missouri before head coach Cuonzo Martin was fired.

Mann has been mentioned as a possible Division I head-coaching candidate during several recent cycles.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Grand Valley State Laker family,” Mann said in a statement. “I cannot wait to get started working with the young men in our program and to build upon the tradition already in place at GVSU. We have a lot to accomplish as we strive for another GLIAC championship. Let's get to work."

Mann earned a bachelor's degree in family development from Akron, where he played three seasons. He started his college career at Colorado. He also holds a master's degree from Iowa State. Mann's son Maliq, a former Oak Park standout, played wide receiver at Purdue before transferring to Michigan State last spring.

Mann began his college coaching career at Central Michigan (2001-03) and Western Michigan (2003-08), helping both to an NCAA Tournament appearance. At WMU, he recruited David Kool, who went on to be the program's all-time lading scorer. He was at Dayton from 2008-11, and from 2011-15 he was Iowa State, where he built a recruiting pipeline from Michigan, led by Flint's Monte Morris, and helped lead the Cyclones to four NCAA Tournament appearances. Mann then was at Oakland for one season, before moving on to Missouri, where he had been since 2017.

Mann brings a Division I pedigree to a Division II school that has long considered making the leap to Division I. That move could become a reality, after recent media reports that football coach Matt Mitchell had told recruits that the transition was going to happen.

Mann will be formally introduced as head coach during a Thursday morning press conference in Allendale.

