UM basketball assistant, Country Day alum named head women's coach at Harvard

Michigan has been called the "Harvard of the West."

Now, perhaps, Harvard can dubbed the "Michigan of the Northeast."

Carrie Moore, who in her one assistant on staff at Michigan helped the women's basketball program reach new heights, has been named head coach at Harvard, the university announced Tuesday. Moore, a Western Michigan and Detroit Country Day alum, takes over from legendary coach Kathy Delaney-Smith, who recently retired after leading the program for 40 seasons.

"I am so incredibly humbled and excited to be the next head women's basketball coach at Harvard University," Moore said in a statement. "A very special thank you to Coach Kathy Delaney-Smith for building such a tremendous foundation here and for your long history of fighting for women. Congratulations on your retirement. I am absolutely thrilled to lead these incredible young women and move this program forward.

"I can't wait to get started!"

Said Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott, in a statement: "I am delighted to welcome Carrie to Harvard. She is poised to be an exceptional leader, mentor and teacher for current and future student-athletes. Carrie emerged from a strong pool given her impressive experiences and her alignment with Ivy League values of education and personal development.

"She is a true educator-coach and we are fortunate that she is joining the Crimson."

Moore spent one season as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Wolverines, who finished 25-7 and made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Michigan reached as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings during the regular season, a program-record. Moore was credited for her work with senior forward Naz Hillmon, a player-of-the-year finalist who was first-team All-American by the Associated Press, another program first.

Before arriving at Michigan, Moore had coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton. All told, she's helped her previous schools make the NCAA Tournament nine times.

Moore played at Western Michigan from 2003-07, scoring a program-record 2,216 points. As a senior, she was named Mid-American Conference player of the year, after averaging nation-best 25.4 points. She graduated magna cum laude with a degree in journalism. (She even interned with the local paper in Kalamazoo.)

Moore had tryouts with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercy and Chicago Sky, but played professionally in Poland.

Moore takes the reigns of the Harvard basketball program following the retirement of Delaney-Smith, who coached the Crimson for the past 40 seasons. Delaney-Smith finished her career with a record of 630-434, including a 367-168 mark in Ivy League action, 11 Ivy championships and 16 postseason appearances. Her 630 overall wins and 367 conference victories are the most of any head coach, of any sport — men's or women's — in the history of the Ivy League.

At Harvard, Moore, 36, joins Tommy Amaker, the men's basketball coach since 2007, following a six-year run of his own at Michigan.

