'It's time': Big man Dwayne Stephens has big goals for WMU basketball

Dwayne "DJ" Stephens has had multiple opportunities to leave Michigan State for head-coaching jobs during his 19 seasons on staff in East Lansing.

Often, when a job came up, he'd turn to fellow assistant Mike Garland.

"And he'd tell me, 'It's not for you,'" Stephens said. "This opportunity came along, and he said, 'It's your time.'

"He gave me the thumbs-up. It's time."

Stephens, 50, a Metro Detroit native, Michigan State alum and basketball lifer whose career has taken him from Oakland to Marquette to Michigan State, was formally introduced as the 15th head men's basketball coach in Western Michigan history during a pep rally on campus in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Stephens spoke for nearly an hour, thanking a legion of colleagues who've helped him reach this point, including Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach, Tom Izzo.

Izzo sat in the second round inside University Arena, along with several Michigan State assistants. There were times when Stephens wiped away tears, and Izzo did, too.

At one point, Stephens was asked how he'd be different from Izzo.

"I don't know that I want to be different. Hopefully I'm not," said Stephens, who called Izzo the "best coach in college basketball. "I think we stand for the same things. I think that's why we got along so well.

"We'll hold each other accountable, and that's hard. ... That's the one thing Coach Izzo, I think he did better than anybody. He held players accountable every day.

"I don't mind not being the most popular guy in the building."

For this day, Wednesday, Stephens was just that — a big man who received a big reception, complete with an introduction from the school's band, and several ovations.

Stephens takes over the program from Clayton Bates, who was let go after two seasons. Bates was hired two years ago to replace longtime coach Steve Hawkins. Stephens interviewed two years ago, but the university already had installed a hiring freeze early in the pandemic.

Stephens signed a six-year contract with Western Michigan worth $420,000, tied for fourth-highest in the Mid-American Conference. Full contract details, including bonuses, haven't been released. But it's a significant financial investment from Western Michigan, which paid Bates $220,000 a year, lowest in the MAC, and Hawkins $385,000. WMU athletics recently received a $55 million gift as part of a larger university donation.

One of new athletic director Dan Bartholomae's first phone calls in the coaching search was to Izzo, which was followed quickly by an interview with Stephens. Stephens interviewed the same day as another top target, Michigan assistant Saddi Washington, a Broncos alum who declined the job for a second time.

"We met DJ on that first day," Bartholomae said. "When we walked out of the room, we had our clear-cut No. 1. In fact, it wasn't even close."

Bartholomae interviewed multiple candidates, including several who had coached teams in the NCAA Tournament, some even this year. He continued discussions at the Final Four, before signing Stephens.

"What we originally understood was true," Bartholomae said, "that this was the perfect fit for Bronco basketball."

Stephens takes over a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2017-18, and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2014. The last four seasons, Western Michigan was 34-82, including 13-39 in two years under Bates, who was done no favors when he lost two star players to the transfer portal after being hired. Interest in WMU basketball has waned to its lowest levels, so it was no surprise Wednesday's presser concluded with a pitch to place deposits for 2022-23 (Izzo, supposedly, bought four season tickets).

More: UM basketball assistant, Country Day alum named head women's coach at Harvard

Stephens spoke a lot about not just building back the program, but fan interest and game-day atmosphere, too. He cited two recent sports runs as an ideal model — Saint Peter's run in the NCAA Tournament, and WMU hockey's, as well.

Western Michigan is the latest state school from the MAC who is early in a rebuild. Last year, Eastern Michigan hired Stan Heath ($375,000) and Central Michigan hired Tony Barbee ($420,000).

Central Michigan was the only state MAC school to qualify for this year's MAC tournament.

"It's awesome," said Heath, another former Izzo assistant. "It's gonna make my job harder.

"I'm really happy for him. It's something he probably could've done years ago.

"He's been a big part of (MSU's) success for years."

Stephens grew up in Royal Oak Township and starred at Ferndale — along with a guy he considers a brother in Cornell Mann, another longtime assistant who this week also landed first head-coaching job, at Grand Valley State — before playing at Michigan State from 1989-93. He first was recruited by a little-known Michigan assistant from the Upper Peninsula, Izzo.

After three years playing overseas in Europe, Stephens returned home ready to coach. He had job offers from Grand Valley State and Oakland. One paid $20,000, Oakland paid nothing, but he took Oakland because it was Division I. He then moved on to Marquette, after another MSU assistant, Tom Crean, landed that job. Stephens gave long thank-yous to Greg Kampe, Crean and Izzo during Wednesday's introductory press conference, among many others

That included Garland, who got Stephens to admit they will play zone defense at Western Michigan. That's one difference from Izzo, anyway.

During Western Michigan's interviews, Bartholomae asked each candidate to draw up a winning play.

"DJ," said Bartholomae, "is the only one who drew up a defensive set."

Stephens made his mark at Michigan State on defense, as a player and as a coach. He's also widely acknowledged to be among the nation's best recruiters.

You can see why. His big frame can't be missed, and his smile is large and magnetic.

That'll be what dictates whether he's successful at Western Michigan, of course — recruiting. WMU is ideally situated close to Chicago, which should give it an edge over state rivals EMU and CMU, though those two have facilities that far exceed what Western Michigan has. Stephens also said he's eager to recruit west Michigan, which he considers greatly underrated in terms of hoops talent.

More: New GVSU men's hoops coach Cornell Mann brings DI pedigree to DII school

He'll also utilize college athletics' newest tool, the transfer portal, which can help transform programs overnight. (A notable portal entry Wednesday was Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr., an East Lansing native; Stephens has a reputation developing big men.) But at MSU, Izzo taught him the value of relationships, and for that reason, Stephens said recruiting high-schools will remain the priority.

"It will be a family atmosphere," Stephens, wearing a gold tie and Bronco pin, said as the current basketball players sat in the front row (they all got hugs and handshakes from Izzo after the presser).

Speaking of family, among the many times Stephens teared up were when he talked about wife Sarah and children Taylor, Skylar and Noah, whom he thanked for the sacrifices they made over the years as he's regularly been on the road.

Then there was when Stephens brought up his father, Dwayne Sr., whom he credited with teaching him his first lessons of leadership, and the value of leadership.

Dwayne Sr. died in April 2020, of COVID early in the pandemic.

"I wish he could be here," Stephens said, wiping away tears.

Stephens, at least, can find comfort in the fact that so many others, from his decades in college basketball, were there Wednesday.

For his day. For his time.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984