Oakland basketball lands ex-Orchard Lake St. Mary's star Lorne Bowman II from Wisconsin

Once again, Oakland men's basketball has landed a potential big-time transfer from the state of Wisconsin.

Lorne Bowman II, a guard who was a prized recruit out of Orchard Lake St. Mary's, is transferring to Oakland from Wisconsin, where he played 22 games as a freshman this past season.

Bowman was part of Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class, but he left the team to be closer to home for personal reasons. At home, he took online courses and rejoined the Badgers for this past season.

Bowman announced his intentions to transfer closer to home Friday.

"We completely understand and support Lorne's decision to step away from the program and university," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We know this is what's best for him currently and also for his future.

"He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger. Our entire staff and team think the world of Lo.

"We intend to stay close with the Bowmans and wish Lo all the best in his future."

Bowman averaged three points and 1.1 rebounds in 22 games for Wisconsin this past season, but didn't play in any games after Feb. 15.

He could prove a big-time addition for mid-major Oakland, which last season was buoyed by the addition of transfer forward Jamal Cain from Marquette. Cain, of Pontiac, also was interested in being closer to home. Cain went on to be the Horizon League co-player of the year.

Bowman starred at Orchard Lake St. Mary's, averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds during his senior season, earning first-team all-state honors for a second time.

He was an ESPN top-100 prospect, and was a finalist for Mr. Basketball.

Oakland was 20-12 last season, but loses Cain, who is out of eligibility, and also is losing forward Micah Parrish, who recently entered the transfer portal. Oakland on Saturday also received a commitment from Keaton Hervey, a 6-7 transfer from Missouri State. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in two seasons there.

