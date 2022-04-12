Dwayne Stephens gets a bonus every time he beats CMU; here's the WMU coach's contract

New Western Michigan men's basketball coach Dwayne Stephens' six-year contract is in the top tier of the Mid-American Conference, worth $420,000 a year before some attainable bonuses.

Stephens' contract is tied for fourth in the league in base pay, with Central Michigan's Tony Barbee. Eastern Michigan's Stan Heath earns $375,000 a year.

Stephens was named WMU coach last week, replacing Clayton Bates, who had a $220,000 annual salary. The coach before him, Steve Hawkins, made $385,000. Western Michigan has used some of a recent $55 million gift to the athletic department to make bigger investments in basketball.

Stephens was making more than $350,000 at Michigan State, where he was an assistant for 19 years.

As part of Stephens' contract, he also receives the standard perks for a head coach at WMU — a car with insurance, a cell phone, six basketball season tickets, six football season tickets and a golf membership.

Among the realistically attainable bonuses in Stephens' contract:

►$20,000 for a MAC regular-season championship, solo or tie;

►$20,000 for a MAC tournament championship;

►$10,000 for an NCAA Tournament at-large selection;

►$2,500 for every NCAA Tournament win;

►$2,500 for every NIT appearance;

►$2,500 for an NIT championship;

►$10,000 for being named MAC coach of the year;

►$20,000 every year that road "buy" games generate at least $400,000 in gross revenues;

►$2,000 every year home attendance averages 3,000; $4,000 every year it averages 4,500.

►$2,500 each season Western Michigan gets a win over a Power Five team;

►$1,000 each time Western Michigan beats rival Central Michigan.

Stephens has a hefty buyout should he leave before the contract expires. He would owe the remaining money owed on the contract should he leave before the end of the third year, which would be worth more than $1 million. After the fourth and fifth seasons, he would owe 50% of the remaining money owed; if he leaves in the final year before the contract expires, he would owe 25%.

This is the first head-coaching job for Stephens, a skilled recruiter who interviewed for the Western Michigan two years ago. A Ferndale and Michigan State alum, he also coached at Oakland and Marquette before enjoying a long and successful run on Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State.

Stephens, 50, has coached in 20 NCAA Tournaments and six Final Fours. He now takes over a WMU team that hasn't had a winning season since 2017-18, and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984