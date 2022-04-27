Detroit Mercy hires women's basketball coach with experience starting from scratch

Detroit — In hiring its fourth head women's basketball coach in four years, Detroit Mercy is turning to someone with experience taking over a program rocked by adversity.

Kate Achter, who spent the last six seasons as head coach at Loyola Chicago, will be named Detroit Mercy's next head coach Wednesday. Achter takes over for LaTanya Collins, who spent the last season as interim head coach after the university fired AnnMarie Gilbert following multiple investigations into her treatment of players.

At Loyola Chicago, Achter replaced Sheryl Swoopes, who was accused of mistreating players.

Achter was 67-110 in six seasons at Loyola Chicago, including 36-72 in the Missouri Valley Conference. This past season, Loyola Chicago was 18-12 (10-8 Missouri Valley), the program's most wins since 1988-89. With Loyola Chicago set to make the move to the Atlantic 10 next season, the university decided to make a change, and hired former Yale head coach Allison Guth.

Achter, called a "rising star" in college basketball coaching circles when she was hired by Loyola Chicago, previously was an assistant coach on staffs at Xavier and St. Bonaventure. At St. Bonaventure, where she was promoted to associate head coach, Achter helped lead the team to a school-record 31 wins and the Sweet 16 in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Achter, an Oregon, Ohio, native, played collegiately at Bowling Green, leading the Falcons to four straight Mid-American Conference championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Sweet 16 in 2007. She earned All-America honors and finished fifth in scoring in program history, and the leader in assists and free throws made.

She played one season professionally overseas before returning to Bowling Green as a graduate assistant.

The challenge is tall at Detroit Mercy, which finished 1-29 this past season after losing its first 23 games of the season. The season before, the Titans were 1-13 before the season was shut down amid an investigation into Gilbert's treatment of players, who alleged emotional, mental and physical abuse — including claims of downplaying injuries and COVID-19 symptoms.

Two investigations by Detroit Mercy led to Gilbert being retained in April 2021, despite acknowledged NCAA violations over practice time. But in June, she was fired over what athletic director Robert Vowels termed an "HR personnel-related" issue.

Collins, on Gilbert's staff, was named interim coach, and had to build a completely new roster. Every player from the previous season transferred or left basketball.

When Achter took over for Swoopes, she, similarly, had to build an almost completely new roster. In March, her contract wasn't renewed.

Detroit Mercy hasn't had a winning season since 2016-17, when Bernard Scott's team made it to the Horizon League championship game. The Titans haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 1997; that was the program's only appearance.

