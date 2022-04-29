Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore taken by Chiefs in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has another new weapon.

Skyy Moore, a small but speedy wide receiver out of Western Michigan, was the Chiefs' pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas. Moore was taken 54th overall. Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez announced the pick, pointing out, "Skyy ... with two Y's!"

Moore played three seasons at Western Michigan, and had a monster season as a junior, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We wanted Skyy,” Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi told the Kansas City Star on Friday night, speaking of the manic run of wide receivers in the second round of the draft.

Two Central Michigan offensive linemen followed Moore in going off the board Friday night.

With Kansas City, Moore, 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, will complement bigger receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6-4) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (6-1), free-agent additions who can use size to rack up receptions, while Moore's speed provides him space to make the big play. In that regard, he's much more in line with 5-10 Mecole Hardman, and he also had the biggest hands among receivers at the NFL Combine. He adds depth to a wide-receiving group that saw the Chiefs trade away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade last month.

He had eight games with at least 100 receiving yards, including 124 yards in an upset win at Pittsburgh. He had 206 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a late-season win over Northern Illinois. Moore had a 74-yard touchdown against Eastern Michigan this season.

Moore was the first Mid-American Conference player taken in the NFL Draft, and Western Michigan's highest draft pick since receiver Corey Davis went fifth overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2017. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called Moore the most underrated player in the draft at any position, and he carries on WMU's fine tradition with wide receivers. Greg Jennings went in the second round to the Green Bay Packers in 2006, and D'Wayne Eskridge went in the second round to the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

Moore, 21, was a two-time first-team all-MAC selection and finished seventh in Western Michigan history in receiving yards (2,482) and eighth in receptions (171). As a high-schooler in Pennsylvania, Moore threw for 1,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

Moore was the seventh receiver selected in the second round Friday, and 13th overall in this year's draft. That's a record for the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Kansas City traded back, with the New England Patriots, for the 54th pick.

Three picks after Moore, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to take Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, a first-team all-MAC player and former walk-on whose stock rose dramatically in 2021 after he missed the shortened 2020 season because of a torn ACL. Goedeke, a tackle in college who was drafted as a guard, is 6-5 and 310 pounds, and now will be tasked with protecting legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

In Tampa Bay, he also reunites with former college teammate and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, a second-round pick in 2019.

"An absolute dream come true!!!" Goedeke tweeted Friday night.

The Buffalo Bills traded the pick to the Buccaneers.

Goedeke was the first of two Chippewas drafted Friday. In the third round, 77th overall, the Indianapolis Colts, having acquired the pick from the Minnesota Vikings, drafted Goedeke's linemate, Bernhard Raimann. At 6-7 and 305 pounds, Raimann, a native of Austria who played prep ball at Delton Kellogg in west Michigan before playing four seasons in Mount Pleasant. He transitioned from tight end to left tackle his junior season, a move that has paid off big-time. He was a first-team All-MAC selection last season.

Raimann will be tasked with protecting the Colts' new quarterback, Matt Ryan, acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in a trade last month.

Moore, Goedeke and Raimann are the only three MAC players to have been taken in the 2022 draft, which wraps up Saturday with the final four rounds.

