49ers pick former Detroit East English, Toledo cornerback Samuel Womack in fifth round

Former Detroit East English defensive back Samuel Womack walked on at Toledo, became a first-team All-Mid-American Conference cornerback for the Rockets and was picked in the fifth round (No. 172 overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon by the San Francisco 49ers.

Womack led the MAC and was third nationally in pass breakups with 15, also getting in on 31 tackles while making an interception. In fact, he was first in pass breakups in the MAC for three straight seasons, finishing with a school record 39.

Former Detroit King cornerback Ambry Thomas (Michigan) was a third-round pick of the 49ers last year.

Womack ran a sub-4.4 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine and could be the replacement for nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams, who left the 49ers for a free-agent deal with the Broncos.

“He was elite, turned down Division II scholarships to walk-on at Toledo,” said former East English head coach Rod Oden, who now has four of his former players in the NFL, along with another possibly making a team in free agent Cedric Lattimore.

Former East English defensive end Chauncey Golston was a third-round pick of the Cowboys last year.

