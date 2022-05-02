College notes: UM women's hoops lands 1st McDonald's All-American; Davis nears decision

If you're sick of hearing about all the "firsts" with Michigan women's basketball, sorry. Here's one more.

Over the weekend, Michigan received a commitment from its first McDonald's All-American, Oregon State transfer Greta Kampschroeder.

Kampschroeder, from Naperville, Illinois, played her freshman season at Oregon State, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in earning Pac-12 freshman honorable mention honors. The 6-foot guard played all 31 games and started 25, with a high of 16 points in a December win over Idaho.

"We are so excited that Greta chose to commit to Michigan," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a statement. "I have known Greta for a long time and she is a perfect fit for our program, especially for the culture we have created here. She is incredibly hardworking and disciplined, both as a basketball player and as a student. Greta's versatility and ability to do so many different things on the basketball court will immediately make an impact for us.

"She is the total package — an ability to score, a knack for making people around her better, defensive prowess, rebounding and leadership.

"Greta is a playmaker and a winner who has experience playing against the very best."

In high school, Kampschroeder was a three-time conference player of the year and finished with 1,735 points, third in her school's history despite having a season cut short by COVID-19. She also set the school's record for rebounds, with 853, and had 267 assists, 273 steals and 75 blocks. She was a top-50 prospect coming out of high school.

It could be a significant get for Michigan, which has said goodbye to its best player from last season, Naz Hillmon, who was selected in the WNBA Draft.

The Wolverines made their first appearance in the Elite Eight in 2022, after making their first appearance in the Sweet 16 the season before.

"I chose Michigan to help build on the winning tradition that has grown under Coach Arico," Kampschroeder said in a statement. "I've always admired the way her team competes while having fun. I also look forward to developing my own game with such a great coaching staff. I feel fortunate to have the chance to pursue my education at a world-class institution."

In more Michigan news, Erin Batth has been named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, after spending four seasons at N.C. State. She replaces Carrie Moore, now head coach at Harvard.

More hoops notes

►Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, who in four seasons with the Titans became the program's all-time leading scorer, is winding down his decision-making process for his next step. Davis has made two official visits, to Maryland and BYU, and might not take any more; he'll now start narrowing down his finalists, from a list of dozens who inquired when he entered the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Detroit Mercy did pick up a commitment from transfer Jayden Stone, a 6-foot, 195-pound guard from Grand Canyon University. He's a native of Perth, Australia. He averaged 3.4 points in 30 games over two seasons with GCU.

►Like rival Detroit Mercy, Oakland is losing a star player in forward Micah Parrish, who recently visited Michigan State, following a visit from West Virginia. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds this past season, and is regarded as an excellent defender and free-throw shooter, hence the Mountaineers' interest.

►Eastern Michigan men picked up a commitment Monday morning from Jalin Billingsley, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who played one season at Georgetown (2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds). He could step in for Mo Njie, who is transferring, with heavy interest from Pitt.

Other sports

►Michigan State men's tennis coach Gene Orlando is retiring after 31 seasons. He's the Big Ten's longest-tenured coach and the program's winningest coach (361 victories). He guided Michigan State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013.

►Michigan's Josh Zawada became the men's lacrosse program's all-time leader for points (148) and set a single-season record for goals (43) as the Wolverines' season ended Saturday with a 16-10 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament.

►Eastern Michigan baseball hit eight — yes, eight — home runs in Sunday's 19-4 home win over Bowling Green, the second-most in program history (nine, Bowling Green, 2009). Senior Daniel Warkentin hit three.

►Central Michigan baseball's 18-game winning streak ended with a thud, losing all four games at Ball State. The Cardinals took over first in the Mid-American Conference; the Chippewas are second.

►Michigan State men's golf finished second in the Big Ten championships and await their NCAA Tournament fate. The selection show is Wednesday.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984