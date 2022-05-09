He's back: After exploring transfer, Antoine Davis will stick at Detroit Mercy

Detroit — Antoine Davis doesn't have a new home, after all.

Davis, the all-time leading scorer in Detroit Mercy basketball history, will finish his college career at Calihan Hall, after stunningly announcing in mid-April he was planning to transfer away from the program that is coached by his father, Mike.

Davis made two official visits in the last month, to Maryland and BYU, before deciding to stick with Detroit.

Davis' top five included Maryland, BYU, Kansas State and Georgetown, out of several dozen schools that reached out with interest.

This past season, Davis was third in the nation in scoring at 23.9 points per game, and he was co-Horizon League player of the year with Oakland's Jamal Cain. Davis made first-team All-Horizon League all four seasons, and was top four in the nation in scoring all four seasons (26.1, third; 24.3, fourth; and 24.0, third).

He ranks 22nd all-time in NCAA scoring, with 2,734 points, and he will take aim at Pete Maravich's record of 3,667 this season, a fifth season allotted by the NCAA's COVID regulations. A more likely landing spot is No. 2 all-time; that's Freeman Williams with 3,249.

Davis came to Detroit Mercy when his father got the head-coaching job four years ago. He had previously decided to attend Texas Southern, Mike's previous stop.

"I mean, I feel like I did my time here," Antoine Davis told The News last month, on his decision to pursue a transfer. "I feel like I've done so much for this university, you know? Just felt like it was time to explore some options."

Mike Davis later told The News that Antoine's decision to explore a transfer was largely because of an opportunity to earn a sizeable Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal at a larger school.

