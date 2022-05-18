COLLEGE

Central Michigan's top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

Associated Press
Central Michigan's Molly Davis, an All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick, is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC tournament semifinals.

Molly Davis has transferred to Iowa after playing the past three seasons at Central Michigan.

Davis will be a senior and have two seasons of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.

“I am thrilled to have Molly join our Hawkeye family,” Bluder said. “Molly is a proven Division I guard with outstanding offensive skills and a hard-nosed defensive mindset. She will provide us with needed depth at our point guard position, while also having the capability to play off guard because of her shooting range.”

