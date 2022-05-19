Wayne State men's tennis advances to Division II semifinals

The Detroit News

Wayne State’s men’s tennis continues its march in the NCAA Tournament. The fourth-seeded Warriors advanced to the national semifinals for the first time with a 4-3 victory over No. 5 seed Embry-Riddle (Fla.) on Thursday afternoon in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Wayne State (25-4), ranked 10th nationally, won two of the three doubles matches, getting a crucial point, then split the six singles matches for the quarterfinal victory.

Niklas Karcz won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, but Embry-Riddle won three straight singles matches, at No. 5, No. 1 and No. 2, taking a 3-2 lead in points. The Warriors pulled out the final two singles matches, with a three-set win by Luke Laws at No. 6 in three sets, and the clincher by Daniel Grey at No. 4, winning a second-set tiebreaker.

The Warriors next will face the top-seeded Columbus State in Saturday’s semifinals at 8 a.m.