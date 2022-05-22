Wayne State baseball's record-breaking season ends against Illinois-Springfield

The Detroit News

The Wayne State baseball team's record-breaking season won't include a regional championship.

Wayne State spotted No. 21-ranked Illinois-Springfield a six-run lead, including a five-run six, losing 6-3 in the Division II regional championship round Sunday at Harwell Field on the Warriors' campus.

No. 25 Wayne State, which set the program record for victories in a season with a win Saturday over Walsh, finishes at 37-19. Illinois-Springfield is 46-8.

On Sunday, Wayne State starter Nicholas O'Dea matched UIS starter Cameron Zunkel with four scoreless innings before UIS touched him for a run in the fifth inning. UIS added five in the sixth to chase O'Dea, on three hits and an error.

Wayne State chipped away from there, breaking through for two runs in the seventh on a run-scoring single from Jacoby Dale, and an RBI fielder's choice from CJ Maury. Davis Graham drove in a run with a single in the ninth, but that's as close as Wayne State could get.

Dale, Jacob Finkbeiner and Rudy Ramirez had three hits apiece for Wayne State. Noah Miller added two.

Zion Pettigrew was 3-for-4 for UIS, including a solo home run in the sixth. Zunkel finished with five scoreless innings, striking out five, to notch the victory.