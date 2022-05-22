Wayne State men's tennis falls to Barry in Division II national championship
The Detroit News
The Wayne State men's tennis team fell short of history Sunday.
Wayne State, seeking the program's first national championship, fell to third-seeded Barry, 4-1, in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
It was Barry's third straight national title, and sixth since 2010. Wayne State, the fourth seed, finishes the season at 26-5. It was a rematch of a March 17 showdown won by Wayne State, 4-3, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Daniel Grey won Wayne State's lone match Sunday, defeating Barry's Ignasi Forcano, 6-4, 6-3.
Wayne State reached the national title match, coming from behind to defeat Columbus State, 4-3, in Saturday's semifinals.