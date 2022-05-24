Eastern Michigan's Matt Kirk named Mid-American Conference player of the year in baseball

Mackenzie Thompson

The Detroit News

Eastern Michigan’s Matt Kirk was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Kirk is the third player in EMU history to earn the honor.

"I am extremely proud of Matt and what he accomplished this year," EMU head coach Eric Roof said in a statement. "He had a monster year, put up video game-like numbers, and is deserving of the MAC Player of the Year. It shows you what hard work and determination can achieve when you have a player like Matt. I know he is also very proud to be a part of the First team All-MAC squad and All-MAC Defensive Team because of the hard work he has put in. He will get more recognition as the weeks proceed. On top of the on-field achievement, Kirk is an even better person."

Kirk led the MAC in hits (80), home runs (17), total bases (156), and doubles (25). He is currently tied for first in NCAA Division I in doubles.

Aside from leading the MAC in four different categories, Kirk also ranks in the top 10 in the MAC in slugging percentage (second), OPS (second), RBIs (seventh), and runs scored (sixth). Kirk’s 17 home runs rank fourth in EMU history for a single season.

Additionally, Kirk finished sixth in the MAC in batting average (.356), which marks the best single-season average by an EMU player since 2014.

Prior to transferring to EMU for the 2022 season Kirk attended Toledo, where he started in seven of the nine games he played in as the designated hitter.

Infielder Daniel Warkentin was awarded second-team MAC honors.