Rocket to the O'Rena: Ex-MSU hoops player Watts transfers to Oakland

Rocket Watts is returning to his roots.

Watts, a former Michigan State basketball player, announced on Twitter on Saturday night that he is transferring to Oakland University. He played last season at Mississippi State.

Watts, a Detroit native, played two seasons at Michigan State, never living up to the high expectations before he departed for Mississippi State. In his one season at Mississippi State, he averaged 4.4 points. Three times, he scored in double figures, including against Texas Tech and South Carolina.

Because he's already transferred once, he will need a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible with the Golden Grizzlies. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman at Michigan State, it took Watts some time to find his place on a veteran roster. But as the conference season got rolling, Watts found his groove, scoring 16 at Wisconsin before a 21-point showing in a win at Illinois. Watts closed the season with four straight games in double figures, averaging 17.7 points as Michigan State won the final five games to earn a share of a third straight Big Ten championship before the season ended because of COVID-19.

Entering his sophomore season, Watts began the transition to point guard, one that never really worked, hindered partly because of the lack of work in the offseason because of COVID.

Things started quickly as Watts scored in double figures in four of the first five games, including 20 in a win at Duke. But things quickly went the wrong direction as Watts struggled at the point. He scored in double figures only three more times the rest of the season and shot 5-for-17 in two postseason games.

In 55 career games with the Spartans, Watts, who turns 22 Wednesday, averaged 8.4 points while shooting 43.3%, including 26.9% from 3-point range.

Watts will meet his old team when Oakland plays Michigan State at Breslin Center on Dec. 21.

He's the latest big-name transfer to join Oakland this offseason, including former Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II, who starred at Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Oakland also added JUCO forward Chuol Deng-Wal.

Oakland was 20-12 last season, 12-7 in the Horizon League, losing in the league tournament quarterfinals, and returns guard Jalen Moore and forward Trey Townsend. Micah Parrish transferred to San Diego State.

The Golden Grizzlies are led by head coach Greg Kampe, who will enter his 39th season in the fall, and recently signed a four-year extension that takes him through the 2026-27 season.

