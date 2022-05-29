Offensive explosion rallies Central Michigan baseball past Ball State, into NCAA tourney

Ball State derailed Central Michigan's season.

But, when it was all said and done, Central Michigan ended Ball State's.

Junior Garrett Navarra hit a tiebreaking three-home run in the seventh inning, and senior Mario Camilletti blasted a two-run shot in the ninth inning as the Chippewas rallied past the rival Cardinals, 11-7, in the Mid-American Conference championship game Sunday in Muncie, Indiana. CMU trailed, 5-1, after the first inning.

Navarra and Camilletti, a pair of Sterling Heights Stevenson alums, sent Central Michigan to its third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The last time that happened was from 1984-88.

Navarra also is a standout pitcher, 10-2 on the season, who won Central Michigan's previous game. Camilletti passed 50 RBIs, and now has 51.

The Chippewas will learn their NCAA path with the Selection Show, set for noon Monday.

Central Michigan (42-17) was rolling earlier this season, winning 18 in a row, before dropping all four games in a series at Ball State, the eventual regular-season champion. But the MAC tournament returned this year for the first time since 2019, giving the Chippewas a second chance — and they took advantage.

The Chippewas lost to the Cardinals, 9-7, on Friday, but stayed alive with a 10-7 win over Toledo on Saturday, before beating Ball State, 12-3, later Saturday.

Then came Sunday, with the latest offensive explosion from Central Michigan, which had 17 hits, including a home run by redshirt freshman Robby Morgan IV. Sophomores Jakob Marsee (Allen Park) and Danny Wuestenfeld had key RBI doubles in the eight, with Marsee's breaking a tie.

That was Marsee's team-leading 65th RBI of the season (Wuestenfeld has 64), and he did a little dance when he got to second base.

Navarra was named MAC tournament MVP, and Marsee, Morgan and freshman left-hander Adam Mrakitsch also made the all-tournament team.

Now, Central Michigan will do a whole lot of dancing, in the Big Dance. It will learn later Sunday if it will be joined by Michigan, still alive in the Big Ten. Oakland lost Saturday in the Horizon League championship game, routed, 24-0, by Wright State.

Ball State, led by Amir Wright's three hits and coached by former Michigan head coach Rich Maloney, finishes the season 40-19, and without an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006.

