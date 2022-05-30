Michigan, Central Michigan baseball learn NCAA Tournament opponents, sites

The Michigan baseball team will open against Oregon in the Louisville regional in the NCAA Tournament, while Central Michigan will travel to Florida to take on the host Gators.

The 64-team field and host sites were announced Monday. All games in the double-elimination regionals will begin Friday. Michigan (32-26) will play Oregon (35-23) at 7 p.m., and CMU (42-17) will take on Florida (39-22) at 6:30 p.m.

Also in the Louisville regional with Michigan are host Louisville and Southeast Missouri State. In Central Michigan's regional in Gainesville are Oklahoma and Liberty.

Michigan earned a berth by winning the Big Ten tournament as a No. 5 seed. Central Michigan earned its berth by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament.

