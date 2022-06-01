'We're just gonna do us': CMU baseball's fun parade rolls on latest NCAA appearance

Too many baseball "purists" scoff at the idea of players having too much fun on the field, which is odd if you really think about it, given, you know, baseball is indeed a game.

At Central Michigan, they have fun. Lots of fun. And if you don't like it, well, the Chippewas don't really care.

They're not going to change, and certainly not this time of year.

"It's 18- to 22-year-olds playing a game. It should be fun," Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel said. "You're darn right, I want them to have fun.

"They work really hard, the weights, the practice, the school. When they get to game day, they better have fun. If they're not, they're short-hanging themselves."

The fun parade rolls on this week, with Central Michigan in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament 6:30 Friday against regional host Florida. Liberty (37-21) and Oklahoma (37-20) round out the regional.

Central Michigan (42-17) secured its spot in the 64-team field by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament in dramatic fashion, three of its wins in come-from-behind fashion. That included the MAC championship game, when it rallied from a 5-1 first-inning deficit to beat Ball State, 11-7.

If you don't think that having fun and coming from behind are in any way related, you're surely mistaken.

Playing loose and fun — as opposed to playing uptight and letting the pressure get to you — can lead to winning, which can lead to confidence, which can lead you to believe you're never out of a game. That's key at this point in the season, when the wins and losses mean so much more. That's especially true for a team like Central Michigan, which knows its place in the NCAA baseball hierarchy.

"We're always the underdog, no matter where we play," said senior second baseman Mario Camilletti, a two-time, first-team, all-MAC selection in two years since transferring from Oakland.

"I think we're just gonna do us, honestly."

And that means continuing to enjoy baseball like you did when you were 5, and orange slices were the prize.

The Chippewas' knack for fun and hilarious antics first came on the national radar in 2019, when they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. They danced and chanted in the dugout, and continued their dancing ways on the bases — and why not? They're actually pretty good dancers. The CMU story was aided by the fact the Chippewas beat Miami (Florida) in the regional. There was no NCAA Tournament in 2020, but Central Michigan was back in 2021, and beat Michigan in that regional.

So, by no means, will the Central Michigan be like a deer in headlights in Gainesville, Florida, this weekend. Many of them have been here before, and have tasted a level of success. Now, CMU wants more.

"I don't think it's enough now just to get there," said senior right-hander Jordan Patty, of Midland. "We want to go there and compete, and compete with the best competition.

"I wouldn't say getting back to the NCAA Tournament is the end goal. We really want to go there and win."

If Central Michigan is to get by Florida (39-22) in the regional, it's likely going to happen with offense. The Chippewas are averaging nearly eight runs a game this season, and averaged more than 10 in the MAC tournament.

Leading the way there is Camilletti, who has a 1.088 OPS and 51 RBIs, and who Bischel calls the most consistently good college player he's coached. In his two seasons in Mt. Pleasant, Camilletti has failed to reach base safely in just four games. When he leaves school, Bischel quipped, it's going to take two leadoff hitters to properly replace him.

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Marsee (Allen Park) leads the team with 65 RBIs, and has a 1.032 OPS. Sophomore infielder Danny Wuestenfeld has nine homers and 64 RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Drew Lechnir is hitting .350.

Then there's junior Garrett Navarra, CMU's two-way player — whose regular-season hitting stats weren't much, but who had seven hits in the MAC tournament. He was 4-for-4 in the championship game, and also pitched two games in the tournament, beating Ball State in the Saturday game to set up the Sunday finish. He was named the tournament's MVP.

"It's called Tournament Gary," Camilletti said of Navarra, who got the nickname in last year's regionals, when he homered twice, doubling his total for the entire season. The two played together at Sterling Heights Stevenson. "Tournament Gary is something crazy."

Leading the way pitching has been two youngsters — sophomore left-hander Andrew Taylor (Alto), with an 8-3 record, 3.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP; and freshman left-hander Adam Mrakitsch (Howell), who is 6-1 with a 2.49 ERA. Bischel and his coaching staff didn't get to see Mrakitsch in person much during the recruiting process because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they had reports on his makeup and competitiveness. It took a while for him to get comfortable. Bischel even recalled one winter workout indoors when Mrakitsch threw batting practice, and was so nervous, Bischel was surprised he didn't, umm, have an accident.

But as the season progressed, Mrakitsch found little nuggets of success, which led to some confidence — which led to even more success, and, of course, a whole lot of fun.

And the party isn't over yet.

Regardless if the baseball "purists" like the antics.

"You can watch us play every time, and I just don't think you're going to find one instance where we show up the other team," said Bischel, 3-for-3 in making the NCAAs as CMU's coach. "You don't have to love it.

"I'm incredibly proud of them for it."

