Florida downs CMU in regional opener; Michigan defeats Oregon in Louisville

Florida blew open a close game with a four-run eighth inning and defeated Central Michigan, 7-3, in an NCAA regional first-round game on Friday at Gainesville, Florida.

Sterlin Thompson and Colby Halter homered for Florida (40-22) and Jac Caglianone had two hits and drove in three runs.

Danny Wuestenfeld had three hits and two RBIs for Central (42-18).

Michigan got two runs in the eighth inning and defeated Oregon 8-6 in an NCAA regional opener at Louisville, Kentucky.

Matt Frey and Jimmy Obertop homered for the Wolverines (33-26).

Michigan now advances to play host Louisville at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the final round of the double-elimination tournament.

Obertop finished 2-for-5 while homering twice and driving in four runs to stretch his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games.

Oregon is 35-23.

The win marks the first victory for Michigan in its first NCAA tournament game since 2019, when the Wolverines reached the College World Series final.

They were two-and-done in 2021 and had their season erased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.