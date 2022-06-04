Saturday's college baseball: Wolverines reach regional final; Chippewas stay alive

Associated Press

Louisville, Ky. — Clark Elliott hit a go-ahead two-run home run the third inning, Joe Stewart followed with a solo shot and Michigan never looked back Saturday, sending No. 7 overall seed Louisville into the loser’s bracket with a 7-3 victory in the Louisville Regional.

Michigan (34-26) advances to Sunday’s championship game, where they will play the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisville and Oregon. The Cardinals or Ducks will have to beat the Wolverines twice to advance. A Michigan loss would lead to a finale on Monday.

Louisville (39-19-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Logan Beard singled and later scored on a ground out by Ben Bianco.

Michigan struck in the bottom of the third after Cardinals starter Jared Poland (5-5) struck out the first two batters. Jake Marti singled to center field, Elliot launched his ninth homer of the season and Stewart followed with his eighth.

Christian Knapczyk’s RBI single in the fourth pulled Louisville within a run, but the Wolverines added two runs in their half of the inning on Joey Velazquez’s RBI single and a run-scoring ground out by Marti. Michigan pulled away with two more runs in the fifth — scoring on Jimmy Obertop’s foul sac fly to right field and Riley Bertram’s RBI single.

Noah Rennard earned the win in relief for Michigan, allowing one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Saturday's other game

Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (12 innings): Danny Wuestenfeld’s two-out single in the bottom of the 12th scored pinch-runner Zach Lechnir in a loser-out game at the Gainsville (Florida) Regional.

Garrett Navarra singled to center field to open the 12th and advanced to second when Mario Camilletti was hit by a pitch. Justin Simpson moved the runners up before Lechnir came in to run for Navarra.

Cade Hungate got Jakob Marsee to line out to second base for the second out, but Wuestenfeld slapped the next pitch into left for the winner.

The Chippewas (43-18) play another elimination game Sunday against the loser of the Oklahoma-Florida game.

Central Michigan starter Jordan Patty went six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts. Adam Mrakitsch (7-1) pitched the other six innings, giving up two hits and a run with two walks and three strikeouts.

Liberty (37-23) tied the score in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Logan Mathieu following Three Hillier’s double and a sacrifice bunt.

Joe Adametz III went six innings for the Flames before Mason Fluharty pitched five hitless innings. Hungate (2-1) came on in the 12th.