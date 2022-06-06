Michigan's Steve Hutchinson, MSU's Flozell Adams on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Michigan's Steve Hutchinson and Michigan State's Flozell Adams, both offensive linemen, are on the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the 2023 ballot on Monday. It includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. There have been 1,056 players inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Hutchinson (1997-2000) was a unanimous first-team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 national championship at the Rose Bowl. He is one of only seven players in Big Ten history to be named a four-time first-team All-Big Ten selection.

In 1997, Adams was a first-team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. That season, he allowed only two sacks. He was a three-time All-Big Ten player who helped the Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

