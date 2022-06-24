Michigan to face Virginia, MSU draws Notre Dame in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Detroit News

Another piece to Michigan and Michigan State basketball’s nonconference schedule has been revealed.

Michigan will host Virginia on Nov. 29 and Michigan State will travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 30 in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it was announced Friday.

This marks the first meeting between Michigan and Virginia since 2011 and the second encounter in the annual series. It will also be the first time the Cavaliers will visit Crisler Center.

The Michigan State-Notre Dame matchup is the third time the two teams will square off in the event. The Fighting Irish squeezed out a 79-78 overtime win in South Bend, Indiana, in 2014 and the Spartans rolled to an 81-63 victory in East Lansing in 2017.

Virginia went 21-14 overall, finished sixth in the ACC with a 12-8 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in nine years last season. Notre Dame is coming off a 24-11 campaign, a second-place conference finish and a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance.

Overall, Michigan is 2-2 in the all-time series against Virginia and Michigan State is 37-60 against Notre Dame. The Wolverines are 8-12 and the Spartans are 9-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The rest of the matchups for the three-day event are Minnesota at Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh at Northwestern, Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Wisconsin, Georgia Tech at Iowa, North Carolina at Indiana, Ohio State at Duke, Purdue at Florida State, Rutgers at Miami and Boston College at Nebraska.

Tip-off times and television information will be announced at a later date, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

► Minnesota at Virginia Tech

► Pittsburgh at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

► Syracuse at Illinois

► Maryland at Louisville

► Penn State at Clemson

► Virginia at Michigan

► Wake Forest at Wisconsin

► Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

► North Carolina at Indiana

► Ohio State at Duke

► Purdue at Florida State

► Rutgers at Miami

► Michigan State at Notre Dame

► Boston College at Nebraska