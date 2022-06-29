Ypsilanti's Emoni Bates transferring from Memphis to Eastern Michigan

The Detroit News

Emoni Bates is heading back home.

Bates, a Ypsilanti native and former No. 1 high school prospect, announced his commitment to Eastern Michigan in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Bates entered the transfer portal in April after a rocky freshman season at Memphis. He was also considering Arkansas, DePaul, Louisville, Michigan and Seton Hall before deciding to return to his hometown.

“People probably look at me crazy because I’m considering Eastern,” Bates told On3.com in May. “But if I went there, I would be like the neighborhood hero. I used to play at Eastern during my high school games when I was at Lincoln, and we used to pack it out every time. That would be crazy for me to be able to bring love to the city.”

Bates played three seasons of prep basketball in Michigan, where he quickly became a star. He led Ypsilanti Lincoln to a Division 1 championship as a freshman in 2019 and was named the 2020 Gatorade national player of the year after averaging 32.4 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals. As a junior at Ypsi Prep Academy, he averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Bates, 18, long held the title as the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2022 before he reclassified to the Class of 2021. He was a consensus five-star prospect and initially committed to Michigan State before reopening his recruitment and choosing Memphis.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 18 games, with 13 starts, as a freshman at Memphis. He also missed a significant amount of time with a reported back injury last season.

At Eastern Michigan, Bates will join a team that's coming off a 10-21 campaign and 5-15 finish in Mid-American Conference play in Stan Heath's first season as head coach. The Eagles lost three of their top four scorers but return their leading scorer in sophomore guard Noah Farrakhan.