Emoni Bates officially signs to play basketball at Eastern Michigan

Some nervous Eastern Michigan basketball fans can finally take a breath.

Ypsilanti's Emoni Bates, once the top high-school basketball prospect in the country, has officially signed to play for Eastern Michigan. He announced his decision in late June, but there hadn't been a peep since, leading some to suspect he was considering a different destination.

On Tuesday, Eastern Michigan made it official.

"I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me," Bates said in a statement. "I’ve known several of the guys on the team from playing together and competing. Having a strong relationship and bond with my teammates and coaching staff was important to me. I’ve been working really hard over the years, especially this summer, against great competition to continue to get better. I’m excited to have Coach (Stan) Heath and his staff working with the team and myself. I really feel a connection here and I’m excited for our upcoming season.

"My parents once told me, 'Happiness equals success; never compromise yourself to lose what's most important. Your happiness is everything!'"

Said Heath, Eastern Michigan's second-year head coach: "Eastern Michigan basketball, the university, and our entire community are all thrilled to welcome Emoni back home. As I have gotten to know him, I am extremely impressed by his love for the game, the work ethic he has on his craft, and the passion he has to be great. In meeting him, I was encouraged by his character and who he is as a person. One of the first things he said to me was the importance of having a great relationship with his teammates and coaches, which meant a lot to me. His familiarity with several players on the team and the connection they have had over the years was pivotal in Emoni coming home as well. I realize what a special moment this is by having a No. 1-ranked player in the country in Emoni Bates join our program. He is an NBA talent and we are committed to winning and helping him and his teammates reach their dreams."

Bates, 18, played last season at Memphis, where he battled back injuries which limited his playing time for much of the season before the NCAA Tournament.

In high school, he originally committed to Michigan State before changing his mind. He chose to play at Memphis rather than jump into the NBA's G-League. He reclassified from the Class of 2022 to 2021.

Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds for Memphis. He missed the final nine regular-season games.

A five-star prospect out of high school, he is the highest-rated recruit to sign with Eastern Michigan since the recruiting-service rankings began in the early 2000s. He is the first five-star to play for a Mid-American Conference school.

At Ypsi Prep Academy, he averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He started his prep career at Ypsilanti Lincoln, leading the team to a state title as a freshman. He was the Gatorade national player of the year in 2020, averaging 32.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals. In one game, he poured in 63 points and had 21 rebounds.

