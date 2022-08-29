Central Michigan to name football field after two more legendary coaches

Central Michigan has had several high-profile coaches throughout the years.

Next month, the university will honor two of them when it names the football stadium's field Kramer/Deromedi Field, after Roy Kramer and Herb Deromedi.

The field dedication will be Sept. 10, before the Mt. Pleasant home game against South Alabama.

"We are proud to honor the rich tradition and football history at CMU by dedicating this field to coach Roy Kramer and coach Herb Deromedi," Amy Folan, Central Michigan athletic director, said in announcing the dedication Monday. "The indelible imprint of these two legendary CMU leaders has benefited so many throughout the years and will continue to benefit future generations.

"It is befitting that this prominent space they helped build will carry their names."

The dedication was made possible by a $1 million fundraising effort.

The stadium will continue to be called Kelly/Shorts Stadium, in honor of another legendary coach, Kenneth "Bill" Kelly, and R. Perry Shorts, a 1900 CMU alum and an early prominent donor to the university.

Kramer was head coach from 1967-77, compiling an 83-32-11 record. He led the Chippewas to the 1974 Division II national championship. Deromedi was his defensive coordinator.

"I am honored and very humbled by this recognition of my days at Central Michigan University," said Kramer, who is 92. "I am particularly honored to share this recognition with Herb Deromedi. However, this is really a celebration and recognition of the hundreds of young men who represented the pride and tradition of the Maroon and Gold of the Chippewas."

Kramer coached at several Michigan high schools before taking over at Central Michigan. He left Mt. Pleasant to become athletic director at Vanderbilt, and later was commissioner of the SEC.

Deromedi, 83, took over as head coach at Central Michigan in 1978 and coached through 1993. He was 110-55-10 over 16 seasons, winning three Mid-American Conference championships. After retiring as coach, he was CMU's athletic director for 13 years. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

"It is a tremendous honor, and very humbling, to be recognized alongside my mentor back then, and still now, Roy Kramer," Deromedi said. "I am so grateful for my time at Central Michigan and all of the men I was able to coach and all of the people that have been so impactful in my life."

Central Michigan, coached by Jim McElwain and projected to finish third in the MAC West Division, opens the season Thursday night at Oklahoma State, before coming home for the Sept. 10 game.

