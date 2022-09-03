Saturday's state football: Slippery Rock rolls past Wayne State
Slippery Rock stormed out to a 35-3 halftime lead and coasted in the second half to a 42-10 victory Saturday at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
Noah Grover threw touchdown passes of 74 and 8 yards to Cohen Russell, a 14-yard score to Kyle Sheets and ran for a score himself for Slippery Rock (1-0).
Chris D'Or and Isaiah Edwards rushed for Slippery Rock's other scores.
Wayne State's points came on a 41-yard field goal by Griffin Milovanski and am 8-yard pass from Elijah Taylor to Nick Poterack, which was the only score of the fourth quarter.
Grover finished 20 of 28 for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Wayne State (0-1) will host Shaw next Saturday 6 p.m.
Saturday's other scores
Albion 52, Carthage 0
Alma 16, Ohio Northern 13, OT
Hillsdale 35, Lake Erie 31
Hope 38, Aurora 34
Kalamazoo 21, Oberlin 14
Northwood 55, Kentucky Wesleyan 13
Olivet 35, Franklin 31