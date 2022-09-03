Friday's college football: Taylor Powell's four TDs lifts Eastern Michigan past Eastern Kentucky

Associated Press

Ypsilanti — Taylor Powell passed for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for 89 yards and two scores and Eastern Michigan beat FCS member Eastern Kentucky, 42-34, on Friday night in a season opener for both teams.

Powell rushed for a 7-yard score early in the fourth quarter to extend Eastern Michigan’s lead to 35-17. After 10 straight points from EKU, Powell led a six-play, 65-yard drive ending in a 22-yard scoring pass to Hassan Beydoun for a 42-27 lead with 3:22 left.

EKU scored on Parker McKinney’s 9-yard completion to Dakota Allen with 1:11 remaining, but Eastern Michigan secured the onside kick to seal it.

Tanner Knue caught four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan. Hassan Beydoun added 48 yards receiving and a score.

McKinney was 35-of-51 passing for 351 yards and three scores for Eastern Kentucky. McKinney also rushed for 49 yards and a score. Allen caught nine passes for 118 yards and two scores.

Big Ten

(At) Indiana 23, Illinois 20: Connor Bazelak took the Hoosiers on a 75-yard scoring march on its final series and Shaun Shivers capped it by scoring on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left.

Indiana’s season-opening victory snapped an eight-game losing streak and a nine-game skid in Big Ten play. Bazelak finished 28-of-52 passing for 330 yards and one TD in his Hoosiers debut.

It was a frustrating finish for the Illini, who allowed only 70 yards in the second half before the final series.

Chase Brown ran for 199 yards and Tommy DeVito threw two touchdown passes for Illinois (1-1, 0-1). Brown became the first Illinois player to open a season with consecutive 100-yard games since 1944.

And yet it still wasn’t enough to prevail in this slugfest.

Brown lost one of two fumbles, multiple players were injured and a series of replay reviews that brought the second-half to a stalemate that featured just one score — DeVito’s go-ahead 16-yard TD pass to Brian Hightower early in the third quarter — until the final 2½ minutes.