Michigan, Michigan State move up in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan and Michigan State opened the college football season with victories last weekend, and are moving up the Associated Press rankings as a result.

The Wolverines are No. 4 and the Spartans No. 14 in this week's AP Top 25, released Tuesday. Michigan moved up four spots after a 51-7 drubbing of Colorado State. Michigan State climbed one spots after a 35-13 victory over Western Michigan.

Alabama remained in the top spot in the rankings, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first AP poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated its opener.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.

Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes.

Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.

The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.

USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.

The Wolverines and Spartans will each try to move to 2-0 this weekend. Michigan State plays host to Akron at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Michigan welcomes Hawaii at 8 p.m.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Alabama (44 first-place votes), 1-0, 1,552 points (last week: 1)

2. Georgia (17), 1-0, 1511 (3)

3. Ohio State (2), 1-0, 1471 (2)

4. Michigan, 1-0, 1299 (8)

5. Clemson, 1-0, 1280 (4)

6. Texas A&M, 1-0, 1241 (6)

7. Oklahoma, 1-0, 1130 (9)

8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1085 (5)

9. Baylor, 1-0, 1057 (10)

10. Southern Cal, 1-0, 898 (14)

11. Oklahoma State, 1-0, 818 (12)

12. Florida, 1-0, 763 (NR)

13. Utah, 0-1, 717 (7)

14. Michigan State, 1-0, 690 (15)

15. Miami, 1-0, 679 (16)

16. Arkansas, 1-0, 678 (19)

17. Pittsburgh, 1-0, 535 (17)

18. NC State, 1-0, 513 (13)

19. Wisconsin, 1-0, 476 (18)

20. Kentucky, 1-0, 373 (20)

21. BYU, 1-0, 266 (25)

22. Mississippi, 1-0, 254 (21)

23. Wake Forest, 1-0, 246 (22)

24. Tennessee, 1-0, 194 (NR)

25. Houston, 1-0, 143 (24)

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.