Saturday's state football: Tyler's big run carries Western Michigan past Ball State

Muncie, Ind. — Sean Tyler ran 75 yards for the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Western Michigan beat Ball State 37-30 on Saturday.

Western Michigan (1-1, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid against Ball State (0-2, 0-1) and collected its first victory at Schuemann Stadium since its undefeated 2016 season, a 52-20 win.

It took one play for the Broncos to cap the scoring with 7:33 remaining. Ball State then drove to the Western Michigan 38, but the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8. The Broncos converted on fourth-and-7 to help run out the clock.

Jack Salopek threw his first career touchdown pass when he hit Corey Crooms in the end zone for a 12-yard score and the Broncos led 29-23 on the after the first play of the fourth quarter. Ball State answered on the ensuing series when John Paddock lofted a pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman, who made a one-handed, over-the shoulder catch then ran untouched about 15 yards into the end zone for a 39-yard TD.

More Saturday games

South Alabama 38, (at) Central Michigan 24: Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns for South Alabama.

The USA defense, which held Nicholls to 165 yards in a 48-7 victory last week, kept the Chippewas under 200 yards through three quarters. CMU (0-2) rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars (2-0) have gone over 500 yards in both their games.

Bradley’s scores went 16 yards to Damarcus Thomas, 22 yards to Devin Voisin and 10 yards to Jalen Wayne. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 354 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception.

Webb had 20 carries for 91 yards and the two scores. His 30-yard run in the fourth quarter put USA up 38-10 before Central Michigan rallied with a 12-yard run by Marion Lukes and a 21-yard pass from Daniel Richardson to Joel Wilson.

Richardson was 23-of-47 passing for 257 yards with one touchdown.

More Saturday scores

Adrian 33, Hanover 0

Albion 51, Bluffton 2

Hope 33, Coe 24

Kalamazoo 24, Kenyon 21

N. Michigan 13, Wis.-Oshkosh 10

Northwood 38, Madonna University 0

Olivet 54, Eureka 14

Saginaw Valley St. 40, Bowie St. 12

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6