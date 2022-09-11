COLLEGE

Michigan stands pat, Michigan State rises in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires
After a pair of blowout victories in Week 2, Michigan stayed put while Michigan State made a jump in the latest Associated Press rankings.

The Wolverines remained at No. 4 and the Spartans moved up to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25, which was released Sunday. Michigan held firm after hammering Hawaii, 56-10, while Michigan State climbed up three spots after running over Akron in a 52-0 romp.

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr (6) and the Spartans ran over Akron on Saturday.

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in the rankings, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.

But it wasn’t so much about what the Bulldogs did this week as much as what they did last week, combined with the Crimson Tide needing a late field goal to escape at Texas on Saturday.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

Like Michigan, No. 5 Clemson held its place, but the rest of the top 10 was shuffled.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. Southern California jumped three places to No. 7, its best ranking since September 2017.

The rest of the top 10 are new arrivals: No. 8 Oklahoma State moved up three spots. No. 9 Kentucky jumped 11 places for its best ranking since it reached No. 8 in October 2007. And No. 10 Arkansas was up six.

After being upset at home by Sun Belt schools, Texas A&M dropped from No. 6 to No. 24 and Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8.

The Aggies were beaten by Appalachian State and the Fighting Irish fell to 0-2 after losing to Marshall.

It was the fifth time in the last 10 seasons and first time since 2020 that two top-10 teams lost at home to unranked teams in the same week.

The Wolverines and Spartans will each look to improve to 3-0 next weekend. Michigan hosts Connecticut at noon Saturday and Michigan State will travel to Washington for a 7:30 p.m. tilt.

