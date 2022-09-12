MAC notes: Western Michigan welcomes nationally ranked Pittsburgh to Kalamazoo

It’s not every day that Western Michigan brings in the ACC champion into Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, a reason the Broncos are excited to see No. 23 Pittsburgh coming into town Saturday night.

The Broncos actually defeated Pitt and Kenny Pickett — now with the Steelers — 44-41 last season at Heinz Field, piling up 517 yards and holding on to the ball for 40 minutes.

Sure, the Broncos no longer have Kaleb Eleby who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns, but they do return two running backs in La’Darius Jefferson (78 yards, two TDs) and Sean Tyler (84, yards TD) that did some damage in last year’s win at Pitt.

WMU veteran coach Tim Lester did send out Jack Salopek in relief of Eleby and Salopek completed all three of his passes for 20 yards.

Salopek is now the Broncos’ starter and he rallied the Broncos (1-1) back from a 23-14 second-half deficit to win their Mid-American Conference opener, 37-30 at Ball State Saturday.

“We’re excited to bring in a nationally-ranked team into Kalamazoo,” Lester said. “ Our students and fans will be excited to have such a great opponent.”

The WMU administration is making it a big day with a block party beginning at 3:30 p.m., followed by a concert by country music star Chase Bryant at 5:30, getting the fans ready for the 7:30 kickoff.

Salopek threw for a career-high 230 yards and a TD in the win at Ball State, finding Corey Crooms 10 times for 102 yards, including a 12-yard TD toss for a 29-23 lead early in the fourth quarter.

After being limited to 58 rushing yards in the first half, WMU’s offensive line went to work to help the Broncos pick up 139 during the final two quarters with Tyler picking up 108 yards (15 carries), breaking loose for a 60-yard TD for a 37-30 lead with 7:33 left.

WMU’s defense came up with a big stop when Dorian Jackson broke up a John Paddock pass and the Broncos ran out the clock with Jefferson gaining five yards on a fourth-and-one from the WMU 47.

“I really felt like we wore them down up front,” Lester said. “I thought we were very inconsistent in the first half and then settled in. Both the run game and passing game were much better in the second half. Jack (Salopek) stayed calm and made some big plays in the second half. It was a great road MAC win for our guys.”

While the Broncos won, Tennessee handed Pitt (1-1) a 34-27 overtime loss despite the Panthers forcing two fumbles and blocking a punt in the second half of the game at Heinz Field.

Pitt had multiple big plays, including a 76-yard TD run by Israel Abanikanda and a 57-yard TD reception by Gavin Bartholomew off a pass by Kedon Slovis, but the Panthers also had just 65 yards rushing (38 carries) aside from Abanikanda’s long run and gave up 325 yards through the air.

“It will be a huge challenge for our team,” Lester said of facing Pitt. “We have to take care of the ball, find a run game, slow down their run and limit their big plays. It will be great to play at Waldo in front of our home crowd.”

EMU must hang on to ball

Eastern Michigan was in position to end Louisiana’s nation-leading winning streak Saturday night, holding a 21-14 lead in the third quarter before turning the ball over three times the rest of the way.

Louisiana took advantage of the turnovers, using short fields to score the game’s final 35 points in a 49-21 win to leave with a 15-game winning streak.

“You can’t win football games by turning the ball over and giving the ball away and not taking it away,” EMU coach Chris Creighton said of the Eagles’ five turnovers, compared to Louisiana not turning it over. “We just talked about how we need to make that game an anomaly in that way, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t an anomaly until we prove the rest of the season that we can take care of the ball. We also uncharacteristically had 10 penalties, so we were super sloppy in terms of the penalties.

“I asked our guys to play really, really hard and to play physically and I think that showed through. First defensively, I was proud of our effort, how hard we were playing and how physical we were. I’m not taking that away. It’s just that we lost the game.”

Louisiana played a part in the Sun Belt Conference’s finest week which was highlighted by Appalachian State’s 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M; Marshall’s 26-21 win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend and Georgia Southern’s 45-42 win over Nebraska, resulting in Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost getting fired. Oh, and there was also South Alabama’s 38-24 win over Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant.

Eagles quarterback Taylor Powell completed 32-of-51 for 320 yards and a TD, but also had three passes picked off by Louisiana.

“I thought he played well at times, and I think that I probably didn’t do a great job in that third quarter of running the ball enough to keep us more balanced,” Creighton said. “I’m not concerned. He’s a really good quarterback. He kept his composure and his head all the way through. Like I said, we need to make this last week in terms of turnovers an anomaly.”

Next, the Eagles play at Arizona State on Saturday. It’s a night game for the Sun Devils, meaning it’s a late, late game for the Eagles, with kickoff at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Creighton is impressed with Arizona State’s offensive line.

“Their offensive linemen are just super physical, aggressive, big and strong and they run the ball about 65 percent of the time,” Creighton said. “There’s a lot of downhill with the quarterback (Emory Jones), who can zone read it and keep it. They come off the ball and it’s going to be a physical, hard-hitting where they’re going to try and move us in the run game.”

Arizona State is 1-1 with a 34-17 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma State this past weekend.

Chips have to get Nichols going

CMU is off to an 0-2 start with losses to Oklahoma State and South Alabama.

The big question is what’s happening with Lew Nichols who led the nation in rushing last season with 1,848 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.4 yards a carry?

Nichols has just 92 yards on 41 carries this season, held to 20 yards on 15 attempts in the loss to South Alabama.

CMU did have two of its offensive linemen selected this past spring in the NFL Draft, Luke Goedeke by Tampa Bay in the second round and Bernhard Raimann by the Colts in the third round.

Nichols should have a great chance to get going when the Chips play host to 0-2 Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

CMU’s secondary will have to improve since opposing quarterbacks have thrown for a combined 760 yards and 7 TDs this season.

