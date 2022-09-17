COLLEGE

Saturday's state football: Lew Nichols, Central Michigan run roughshod over Bucknell

Detroit News staff and wires
View Comments

Mount Pleasant — Lew Nichols III ran for 166 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and Central Michigan dominated Bucknell in a 41-0 win on Saturday.

The Chippewas (1-2) posted their last shutout almost a year to the date when they beat Robert Morris 45-0 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. Nichols has led Central Michigan in rushing in 10 of its last 11 games.

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III

Nichols scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 3 and 15 yards for a 20-0 Central Michigan advantage before halftime. The Chippewas got on the board when Daniel Richardson threw 10-yard touchdown to Joel Wilson to end a 12-play, 80-yard drive.

Richardson threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and in a reserve role after Richardson’s departure, Jase Bauer ran for two scores from 10 and 8 yards out.

Ethan Grady threw for 96 yards for Bucknell (0-3).

More scores

GLIAC

(At) Davenport 31, Northern Michigan 21

Saginaw Valley State 35, (at) Northwood 14

MIAA

Albion 49, (at) Rose-Hulman 17

Kalamazoo 42, (at) Defiance 23

(At) Mt. St. Joseph 33, Hope 28

Olivet 31, (at) Hanover 28

View Comments