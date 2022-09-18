Michigan State tumbles, Michigan holds its ground in Associated Press Top 25

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan State took it one on the chin on Saturday night against Washington. The Spartans took another one on the chin Sunday in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

The Spartans (2-1) dropped all the way out of the poll after they were ranked last week at No. 11, thanks to the 39-28 loss the Huskies. Michigan (3-0), meanwhile, stayed at No. 4 following its 59-0 victory over UConn.

Washington jumped into the poll at No. 18.

A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged.

No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.

No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.

The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.

The shuffling came in the next 10.

No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. Penn State jumped eight to No. 14 after routing Auburn on the road. No. 15 Oregon moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.

Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State 39-28 to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll. Washington has had two brief stays in the AP Top 25 the last two seasons but has been mostly unranked since the early part of the 2019 season.

“To get this win now is just going to continue to put this belief in our guys. It’s only going to get better for us as we go to work in practice,” first-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters after the game.

Mississippi moved up four spots to No. 16 and No. 20 Florida slipped a couple of spots after barely getting by South Florida at home.

At the bottom of the rankings, Miami dropped 12 spots and landed at No. 25 after losing at Texas A&M. The Aggies went up one to No. 23.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Georgia (59 first-place votes), 3-0, 1,596 points (last week: 1)

2. Alabama (3), 3-0, 1,492 (2)

3. Ohio State (1), 3-0, 1,473 (3)

4. Michigan, 3-0, 1,364 (4)

5. Clemson, 3-0, 1,268, (5)

6. Oklahoma, 3-0, 1,257 (6)

7. Southern California, 3-0, 1,197 (7)

8. Kentucky, 3-0, 1,096, (9)

9. Oklahoma State, 3-0, 1,071 (8)

10. Arkansas, 3-0, 920 (10)

11. Tennessee, 3-0, 866 (15)

12. NC State, 3-0, 781 (16)

13. Utah, 2-1, (684) (14)

14 Penn State, 3-0, 666, (22)

15. Oregon, 2-1, 593 (25)

16. Ole Miss, 3-0, 585 (20)

17. Baylor, 2-1, 494 (17)

18. Washington, 3-0, 485 (NR)

19. BYU, 2-1, 381 (12)

20. Florida, 2-1, 360 (18)

21. Wake Forest, 3-0, 345 (19)

22. Texas, 2-1, 339 (21)

23. Texas A&M, 2-1, 309 (24)

24. Pitt, 2-1, 181 (23)

25. Miami (Fla.), 2-1, 123 (13)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4