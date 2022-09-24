Saturday's state football: Turnovers doom Central Michigan in loss to No. 14 Penn State

Detroit News staff and wires

State College, Pa. — James Franklin took a few moments to look over the stats after his team’s latest win.

Franklin’s No. 14 Nittany Lions beat Central Michigan in nearly every column on Saturday, but after Penn State’s, 33-14, win, Franklin wasn’t satisfied.

“In terms of the critical areas, I wouldn’t say it felt like this, but we won all of them,” Franklin said.

Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who forced four turnovers to keep the game out of reach.

The Chippewas were still able to drive the ball on the ground and in the air, racking up 363 yards. Mistakes kept them out of the end zone for much of the day, however.

Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns and wideout Mitchell Tinsley caught one. Clifford and Kaytron Allen added touchdown runs for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) who steadily pulled away.

Penn State players were hoping for something more demonstrative with Northwestern up next and a trip to No. 4 Michigan looming on Oct. 15.

“There’s a certain standard in this program,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “I told the guys after the game that we’ve got to come out hot, we’ve got to come out better.”

Penn State’s offense did that.

Clifford marched Penn State down the field and hit Tinsley over the middle from 5 yards out to start the scoring. He got another shot on a short field when Zakee Wheatley picked off Daniel Richardson on Central Michigan’s eighth play of the day and returned it to the Chippewa 15.

Clifford needed just three plays from there to find Strange on a 4-yard quick out that made it 14-0.

The Chippewas (1-3) got their offense going in the second quarter. Richardson capped an 11-play drive by hitting Finn Hogan over the middle from two yards out to make it 14-7.

Central Michigan forced a turnover on downs moments later and Richardson found open receivers again. He ended a 9-play, 67-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joel Wilson that tied it at 14.

Scoreless possessions followed before the Nittany Lions retook the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run from Allen. Penn State led 21-14 at halftime.

The Chippewas turned the ball over again to start the second half.

They forced the Nittany Lions to punt on their first third-quarter possession but return man Jordyn Williams fumbled the ball to Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs inside the 10.

Two plays later, Clifford found Strange for another short touchdown toss. Central Michigan blocked Jake Pinegar’s extra point try, but Penn State’s 27-14 lead was enough.

“I’m proud of the way our team fought,” Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said. “I thought the guys never quit. That team on the other side knew what the Chippewas were all about toward the end of that game and that’s something that makes me proud.”

A 1-yard run from Clifford before a failed two-point conversion try early in the fourth made it 33-14.

Richardson finished 26-for-45 for 235 yards. Allen led Penn State with 111 yards on 13 carries.

More games

▶ Buffalo 51, (at) Eastern Michigan 31: Cole Snyder threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the teams combined to score on the first 10 possessions.

The 10th was a Buffalo touchdown for a 37-31 lead in the third quarter when Snyder found Jamari Gassett alone down the left sideline for a 65-yard play.

The first punt came after that, and though Mitchell Tomasek’s kick left Buffalo at its 1, the Bulls drove for an Alex McNulty field goal. They added another to lead 43-32 after EMU (2-2, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) turned the ball over on downs. The Bulls scored on their first nine possessions.

The Bulls (1-3, 1-0) avoided their first 0-4 start since 2005 and snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Snyder, a transfer from Rutgers, was 19-of-28 passing for 291 yards. Quian Williams had 93 yards receiving and a score. Mike Washington ran for two TDs.

EMU’s Austin Smith, who took over for injured Taylor Powell in last week’s 30-21 win over Arizona State, made his first career start and passed for a TD and ran for another. Samson Evans, who rushed for 258 yards on 36 carries against the Sun Devils, had just 52 yards on 15 carries against the Bulls. Tanner Knue had 106 yards receiving.

The game began with consecutive touchdowns with Williams, who transferred from EMU before the 2021 season, reaching the 1 on a 59-yard pass play to set up Buffalo’s first score. EMU followed with Jaylon Jackson’s 89-yard kickoff return. The back-and-forth scoring resulted in a 30-24 Bulls halftime lead.

More scores

GLIAC

(At) Davenport 51, Northwood 17

(At) Ferris State 69, Waldorf 3

(At) Northern Michigan 42, Post 14

Saginaw Valley State 35, (at) Michigan Tech 13

MIAA

Albion 28, (at) Wisconsin-Eau Claire 20

(At) Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23

(At) Alma 69, Martin Luther 0

Hope 56, (at) Northwestern (Minn.) 7

Olivet 63, (at) Greenville 7