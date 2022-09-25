Michigan holds steady in Associated Press college football Top 25

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan is unbeaten, and holding steady in the rankings.

The Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), remained at No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Michigan is coming off a 34-27 victory Saturday over Maryland in its Big Ten opener.

Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10 of the poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.

Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like Southern California to No. 6 and Kentucky to No. 7.

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 8, its best ranking since 2006 and first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016. That was the last time the Volunteers started 4-0. The Vols knocked Florida out of the rankings by snapping a five-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped two spots to No. 10. The Wolfpack have their best ranking since they were 10th in 2002.

Texas and Miami both dropped out of the rankings after being beaten by unranked teams to fall to 2-2. The Longhorns blew a 14-point lead second-half lead and lost in overtime at Texas Tech. while Miami, which started the season at No. 16, was upended by four-touchdown underdog Middle Tennessee State.

While the Hurricanes and Gators slipping out, No. 23 Florida State (4-0) moved in. The Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015 and in the AP Top 25 for the first time since beginning the 2018 season No. 19, snapping a streak of 69 straight polls unranked.