Unbeaten Wolverines stay put in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

As Michigan keeps winning, it keeps holding firm in the national rankings.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) checked in at No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Saturday’s 27-14 win at Iowa. It’s the fifth straight week Michigan has held that ranking.

Meanwhile, Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.

The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers’ 17.

The last time there was a two-point margin between Nos. 1 and 2 was Nov. 1, 2020, when Clemson was ahead of Alabama. There have been three other polls with a two-point margin at the top since 2007.

Ohio State remained third, but the Buckeyes also gained some ground on the top two, getting 10 first-place votes.

The Crimson Tide started the season at No. 1, but the defending national champion Bulldogs took the top spot away from their Southeastern Conference rivals after Week 2 when Alabama needed a late field goal to beat Texas.

The Bulldogs remain unbeaten but needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat four-touchdown underdog Missouri on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, the Tide managed to pull away from Arkansas in the second half without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Young sprained his throwing shoulder in the first half and missed most of the game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In addition to Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Southern California won and held their places this week, though the Wolverines and Tigers are now separated by just three points.

No. 7 Oklahoma State, followed by Tennessee, Mississippi and Penn State, round out the top 10.

The rest of the AP Top 25 got a major overhaul after 10 ranked teams lost, five to unranked opponents. That cleared the way for seven teams to move into the rankings this week, most notably No. 19 Kansas.

The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009, which was the longest drought for a team currently in a Power Five conference.

Associated Press Top 25

Team Record Points Previous 1. Alabama (25) 5-0 1523 2 2. Georgia (28) 5-0 1521 1 3. Ohio State (10) 5-0 1488 3 4. Michigan 5-0 1348 4 5. Clemson 5-0 1345 5 6. Southern Cal 5-0 1233 6 7. Oklahoma State 4-0 1182 9 8. Tennessee 4-0 1129 8 9. Mississippi 5-0 1068 14 10. Penn State 5-0 959 11 11. Utah 4-1 884 12 12. Oregon 4-1 872 13 13. Kentucky 4-1 832 7 14. NC State 4-1 691 10 15. Wake Forest 4-1 627 22 16. BYU 4-1 604 19 17. TCU 4-0 514 - 18. UCLA 5-0 510 - 19. Kansas 5-0 476 - 20. Kansas State 4-1 417 25 21. Washington 4-1 180 15 22. Syracuse 5-0 173 - 23. Mississippi State 4-1 164 - 24. Cincinnati 4-1 134 - 25. LSU 4-1 108 -

Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2