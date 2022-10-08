Saturday's state football: Eastern Michigan rolls past Western Michigan

Detroit News staff and wires

Kalamazoo — Taylor Powell threw for three touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for three and Jose Ramirez set an Eastern Michigan record for sacks as the Eagles rolled to a 45-23 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.

The win for the Eagles (4-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) was their fourth straight in the series and follows a five-game string by the Broncos (2-4, 1-1), the longest in the 57-game series.

Samson opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run and then Powell hit Dylan Drummond with a 2-yard pass to cap an 11-play, 88-yard drive and a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Samson added TD runs of 1 and 6 yards in the second quarter. Powell found Darius Lassiter for 38 yards in the second, for a 35-7 halftime lead, and Hassan Beydoun in the third.

Ramirez had four of the seven sacks by the defense, which held Western to 91 yards on the ground, just one more yard than Samson had.

Powell as 20 of 30 for 293 yards and Lassiter, a junior college transfer, had his first 100-yard game, getting 104 on six catches.

Jack Salopek threw for two touchdowns for the Broncos but was just 15 of 40 passing for 208 yards.

More games

(At) Michigan Tech 35, Wayne State 34: Michigan Tech rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Will Ark with 27 seconds left. Ark completed 22 of 31 passes for 340 yards and threw TD passes of 5 yards to Luke Terrian, 59 yards to Brandon Michalak and 79 yards to Darius Willis for Tech (2-4, 1-1 GLIAC). Myren Harris rushed for 295 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries and Kendall Williams ran for 121 yards and two scores on 11 attempts for Wayne State (1-5, 0-2).

More scores

GLIAC

Grand Valley State 45, (at) American International 3

MIAA

(At) Albion 30, Hope 10