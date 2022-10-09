Michigan drops a spot in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Detroit News staff and wires

The unbeaten Wolverines have lost their grip on the No. 4 spot in the national rankings.

One day after Saturday’s 31-10 win at Indiana, Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) moved down a spot and checked in at No. 5 in this week’s Associated press Top 25 college football poll.

Michigan was leapfrogged by Clemson after being ranked No. 4 for five consecutive weeks.

That wasn’t the only movement at the top of the rankings. Georgia took back the No. 1 spot from Alabama after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.

The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.

Georgia thumped Auburn, 42-10, on Saturday. The Tide, whose Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young was sidelined by injury, escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M.

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes and 1,507 points.

No. 3 is a season-low for Alabama, which was preseason No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after Week 2. The Tide received 11 first-place votes.

There were two notable season debuts in the Top 25: No. 24 Illinois is ranked for the first time since 2011 and James Madison is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in its program history. The Dukes are playing their first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference in Division I college football’s highest level.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, which is the best ranking for the currently undefeated Volunteers since No. 5 early in the 2005 season. Tennessee stumbled to a 5-6 and unranked finish that year.

Southern California fell one spot to No. 7, and Oklahoma State, Mississippi and Penn State held their places to round out the top 10.

Associated Press Top 25

Team Record Points Previous 1. Georgia (32 first-place votes) 6-0 1535 2 2. Ohio State (20) 6-0 1507 3 3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1 4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5 5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4 6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8 7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6 8. Oklahoma State 5-0 1150 7 9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9 10. Penn State 5-0 974 10 11. UCLA 6-0 907 18 12. Oregon 5-1 893 12 13. TCU 5-0 819 17 14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15 15. NC State 5-1 746 14 16. Mississippi State 5-1 589 23 17. Kansas State 5-1 559 20 18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22 19. Kansas 5-1 330 19 20. Utah 4-2 328 11 21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24 22. Texas 4-2 150 - 22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13 24. Illinois 5-1 117 - 25. James Madison 5-0 105 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1