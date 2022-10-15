Saturday's state football: Incoom's scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron

Detroit News staff and wires

Akron, Ohio — Thomas Incoom scooped up a loose ball and went 63 yards unimpeded to score the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play, lifting Central Michigan to a shocking 28-21 win over Akron on Saturday.

The Zips had tied the score with a quick 78-yard drive, and after forcing a three-and-out were driving to the potential win when quarterback DJ Irons and running back Clyde Price III had a miscommunication on an option sweep to the left. When it hit the turf, Incoom was the only one close and had no trouble racing down the left sideline to the end zone.

On the final possession, the Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) defense had two of their eight sacks and Akron (1-6, 0-3) had an incompletion on fourth-and-25 to lose its sixth straight game.

After Irons raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, Central Michigan scored three straight touchdowns. Daniel Richardson connected with Marion Lukes for a 37-yard score and Lukes also had touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards, the long one on a fake field goal.

Lukes rushed 26 times for 160 yards and had four receptions for 71. Richardson was 13 of 21 for 138 yards.

Irons finished 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards and ran for 67 yards but lost 55 in the seven times he was sacked.

More games

▶ (At) Davenport 47, Wayne State 43: Jason Whittaker threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Alonzell Henderson with nine seconds left for Davenport (6-0, 4-0 GLIAC) after it blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead. Whittaker completed 30 of 49 passes for 348 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendall Williams rushed for 136 yards and a score on 16 carries, while Myren Harris and Karmi Mackey each had two rushing touchdowns for Wayne State (1-6, 0-3).

▶ Grand Valley State 22, (at) Ferris State 21: In a battle between the top two teams in Division 2, Grand Valley State rallied from an 11-point deficit and Jack Provencher scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run with 3:36 remaining. Provencher also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade Peterson and Johnt'e Crawford scored on a 1-yard run for Grand Valley (7-0, 2-0). Marcus Taylor had a 31-yard touchdown catch and a 31-yard touchdown run for top-ranked Ferris State (5-1, 1-1).

More scores

GLIAC

(At) Michigan Tech 21, Northern Michigan 7

MIAA

(At) Alma 28, Hope 26

Trine 39, (at) Olivet 37 (3OT)