Saturday's Top 25: No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama on late field goal

By Al Lesar

Associated Press

Knoxville, Tenn. — After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion.

Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).

Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song “Dixieland Delight” by the band Alabama — a Crimson Tide favorite — blared over the stadium speakers.

And it didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.

“This is college football at its absolute best,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Hyatt’s fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.

With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn’t done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.

Hooker completed two passes for 45 yards, the second a 27-yard strike to Bru McCoy that gave Tennessee a chance for a makeable field goal — and McGrath came through to give the Volunteers its biggest victory in years.

Tennessee had not beaten a top-10 teams since 2006 against Georgia. That was also the last time the Vols beat Alabama.

A season later Nick Saban became Alabama’s coach. As the Tide has become college football’s greatest dynasty with six national titles, Tennessee has burned through coaches and been mired mediocrity.

Now, in his second season in Knoxville, Heupel has Tennessee looking like a legitimate national title contender behind a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech.

A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down. The Vols scored the most points against an Alabama team since Sewanee put 54 on the Tide in 2007.

The Tide also had 17 penalties for 130 yards, the most during the Saban era, according to ESPN.

Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn’t sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

More games

▶ (At) No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40 (2OT): Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and TCU beat Oklahoma State in a matchup of the Big 12′s last remaining undefeated teams.

Fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson’s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

▶ (At) No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 N.C. State 9: Garrett Shrader threw two touchdown passes to Oronde Gadsden II, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late and Syracuse beat North Carolina State to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started a season with six wins for just the third time since 1935, taking advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack star quarterback, Devin Leary. The preseason conference player of the year has a torn pectoral muscle.

North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2), with Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers making his first start at quarterback, struggled on offense.