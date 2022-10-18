Michigan women land in preseason AP Top 25 poll; South Carolina unanimous No. 1

Detroit News staff and wires

For the fourth consecutive year, Michigan women's basketball will enter the season as a ranked team.

The Wolverines checked in at No. 25 and are one of six Big Ten teams in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Michigan returns four of its top five scorers — Leigha Brown, Emily Kiser, Maddie Nolan and Laila Phelia — from last year's team that finished 25-7 and reached the Elite Eight. Earlier this month, the Wolverines were picked to finish fifth by the coaches in the Big Ten preseason poll.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina, meanwhile, picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in poll.

The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll. It’s the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

“This is where we wanted to be and envisioned for our program,” Staley said. “I got to give it to our players. We constantly get some of the best players in the country. They put us in this position as they work extremely hard. I don’t know if they come in and say i want to be the No. 1 team in the country, but they do say they want to be national champions. This is a step to being a national champion.”

Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams in the preseason poll. It is Iowa’s best ranking since 1994 when the Hawkeyes were also fourth in midseason.

“It makes no difference in March what we’re ranked in October, but certainly I want my team to have confidence and be proud of what they’ve accomplished. Iowa is on the map,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ll celebrate it and then forgot about it.”

South Carolina went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Only UConn (four times) and Baylor (once) have had longer streaks at No. 1 since the 1994-95 season when the Top 25 became a writers’ poll.

The Huskies are ranked No. 6, the first time since 2006 that they weren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State finish off the top 10.

The Big Ten's six ranked teams is tops in the nation. Joining No. 4 Iowa and Michigan are No. 11 Indiana, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 17 Maryland and No. 22 Nebraska. The ACC has five teams in the poll, including three in the top 10, while the Big 12 has four programs ranked and the SEC and Pac-12 each have three teams.

Team Record Points Previous 1. South Carolina (30 first-place votes) 0-0 750 1 2. Stanford 0-0 710 2 3. Texas 0-0 650 6 4. Iowa 0-0 643 8 5. Tennessee 0-0 617 18 6. UConn 0-0 596 5 7. Louisville 0-0 556 4 8. Iowa State 0-0 537 10 9. Notre Dame 0-0 513 21 10. N.C. State 0-0 457 3 11. Indiana 0-0 414 11 12. North Carolina 0-0 401 17 13. Virginia Tech 0-0 365 16 14. Ohio State 0-0 323 14 15. Oklahoma 0-0 318 22 16. LSU 0-0 317 9 17. Maryland 0-0 296 13 18. Baylor 0-0 273 7 19. Arizona 0-0 243 19 20. Oregon 0-0 206 - 21. Creighton 0-0 114 - 22. Nebraska 0-0 73 - 23. South Dakota State 0-0 67 - 24. Princeton 0-0 50 25 25. Michigan 0-0 47 12

Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas State 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington State 1