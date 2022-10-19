Detroit's Antoine Davis, Horizon preseason POY, set to embark on historic season

Detroit — Let the Antoine Davis Farewell Tour commence.

Davis, Detroit Mercy's star guard who, barring injury, is likely to reach the No. 2 spot among the NCAA's all-time scoring leaders this season, was named the Horizon League's preseason player of the year Wednesday.

It's the third time Davis, 24, has been named preseason player of the year. He is the reigning co-player of the year, sharing the postseason honors with Oakland's Jamal Cain last season. Cain has since moved on to the NBA, while Davis is returning for a fifth season at Detroit Mercy after seriously considering a transfer over the offseason.

"I'm excited to be back," Davis said at Calihan Hall on Tuesday. "I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."

Davis was joined on the Horizon League's preseason first team by Oakland senior point guard Jalen Moore. Oakland is picked to finish fourth in the conference, and Detroit Mercy is picked sixth.

On the women's side, Oakland is picked seventh and Detroit Mercy 11th (last), and Oakland senior guard Breanne Beatty made the preseason second-team.

Davis is the first Horizon League player ever to be named first-team all-league for four years, and he gets a chance at a fifth because of the extra year granted to NCAA athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis, son of head coach Mike Davis, is at 2,734 points, and he can pass No. 2 Freeman Williams (3,249) from Portland State. He won't be able to catch "Pistol" Pete Marovich, who scored 3,667 points in just three seasons for LSU.

Still, Davis is poised to pass such names as Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes, JJ Redick and Danny Manning, among several others who sit between him and Freeman.

"That's unbelievable," said Donald B. Taylor, who became Detroit Mercy's president Dec. 1, and is eager for the attention his school is set to receive as Davis climbs up the all-time leaderboard.

Davis came to Detroit Mercy when his father was named head coach in June 2018 — a heck of a package deal, a coach who once led Indiana to the national-championship game, and a heck of a shooter to boot. Team success hasn't come easily, though, for the Titans, whose hiring of Davis came late in the recruiting cycle. For Year 2, the team was banned from postseason consideration because of academic issues that predated the current staff and roster. Year 3 was the COVID year, and Year 4 also was interrupted by COVID, costing Detroit Mercy five home games.

Davis then considered a transfer after last season, his father citing his desire to cash in on the new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Davis made several official visits, including to Maryland, Kansas State and Georgetown.

Davis never got to participate much in the recruiting process out of high school, so he made up for lost time.

"What a great time to send him on four visits without me spending a dime," Mike Davis said with a laugh. "Ruth's Chris (Steak House), staying at nice places, nice hotels ... gifts, treats ... he got red-velvet cake on one trip, and he sent me pictures of them.

"The day we went into the office to put his name in the transfer portal, I was a little teary-eyed.

"But he needed a chance to go see."

In the end, Davis, who is up to 167 pounds, decided the grass isn't always greener — and with the help of some NIL sponsorships, including a glow basketball ball and a chocolate bar, Davis decided to return to the Titans. Davis will share in the profits with his teammates, and he's got several new teammates.

Davis is the only returning starter for the Titans, and just three other players return. There are 10 newcomers, including transfers Damezi Anderson (swing, Indiana and Loyola), Gerald Liddell (forward, Texas and Alabama State), TJ Moss (guard, South Carolina and McNeese State), Arashma Parks (forward, Temple) and Jayden Stone (guard, Grand Canyon).

There are a lot more sturdy ball-handlers to help out Davis. Detroit Mercy, analytically, was considered one of the slowest teams in the country. Mike Davis believes the Titans will take a big step forward in that category this season.

The season starts Nov. 8 at home against Rochester, before a trip to Boston College on Nov. 11.

"We're really excited for the season," said Antoine Davis, whose Titans haven't made the NCAA Tournament in 10 years. "We have a chance to be really good, win the (Horizon League) tournament and make it into the NCAA Tournament, and make some noise."

That, after all — much more than the points — is the whole point.

